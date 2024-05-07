New York Subliners slammed for “f**king over” amateur COD team days before CDL Major

Call of Duty League franchise New York Subliners have been accused of leaving their former amateur team in the lurch, voiding their contracts and canceling their travel arrangements just over a week before the Major 3 event.

In February, the Subliners announced they were picking up a Challengers team to compete in the amateur bracket at CDL Majors, one of few CDL teams investing in the Tier 2 scene.

Now, in the lead-up to the third Major of the 2024 season, the team sought to make a roster change to give themselves the best chance possible at the Toronto event — but things quickly went south.

Article continues after ad

According to multiple sources, the Subliners had three of the roster contracted and all four with flights, hotel, and team pass for the event all booked. But, when they attempted to bring in a new fourth player, the organization quickly changed their plans.

With ten days to go before the event, the players were allegedly made aware that they had been let go and would not have NYSL’s funding for the tournament, including being asked to pay for the team pass the organization had acquired for them, something former player Dylan ‘Mock’ Mock called “nasty work.”

Article continues after ad

Former NYSL Academy player Nemensions added that the players only found out “by accident” and that it could have been even closer to the event before they were told had they not done so.

Article continues after ad

Teammate Mamba also spoke out, saying that they got “hoed out of funding” and saying the way the team got “f**ked over” is “insane.”

The New York Subliners’ main team will be in attendance at the Major in Toronto, looking to turn around their poor online form and show on LAN why they are the reigning world champions.

Call of Duty League The New York Subliners are the latest Call of Duty world champions.

Ahead of the final weekend of Major 3 qualifiers, the Subliners sit in sixth in the current split standings, though will be hoping to prove they’ve earned their spot among what fans commonly refer to as the “top 4” alongside OpTic Texas, Atlanta FaZe, and Toronto Ultra.

Article continues after ad

The New York Subliners declined Dexerto’s request for comment.

Want to play Call of Duty League daily fantasy? Make sure to use code REVERSESWEEP when you sign up to PrizePicks for a first deposit match up to $100.