When is Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 5?

Season 4 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now live but already players are looking forward to Season 5. So when is the next major update slated to release?

However, despite just only dropping on July 12, players are already looking forward to the upcoming Season 5 as the devs are also teasing a reveal for the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 with it.

So despite still being in the middle of Season 4, when is Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 5 coming out? Here’s what we know.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 is slated for a August 9 release according to the Battle Pass timer.

When does MW2 and WZ 2 Season 5 start?

As of writing, we do not have a set date for Season 5, as Activision is yet to lock in a concrete release.

However, we can speculate that Season 5 might be targeting a release on August 9. This date comes from the current Season 4 Battle Pass ending on that date.

Usually, a new season drops when the Battle Pass time runs out, however, players will have to wait and see if it truly does release on August 9. As always, there’s a chance things are delayed, as previous seasons have altered plans in the past.

Should plans hold together, this would follows a usual pattern for Activision where seasons last around two months and arrive on a Wednesday. However, this date is unconfirmed and we will have to wait for official confirmation.