Warzone devs fixing game-ruining reload bug a week after Season 3 Reloaded update

Warzone players are rejoicing as Raven Software has said it is fixing a game-breaking bug a week after the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Season 3 Reloaded brought a bunch of new content and balance changes to Warzone, but it also unintentionally added a bug into the battle royale. Players noticed after the update downloaded that sometimes their reload animation would be interrupted by their Tactical Sprint, canceling the reload.

This bug can cause havoc during a Warzone match, as players can easily lose a gunfight due to an unfortunate reload cancel while trying to sprint for cover.

Raven Software announced that it’s preparing a small update for May 8 that would fix the bug, along with another bug involving reloading while near loot. While players are happy to see the issue finally addressed, they aren’t thrilled that it took this long to resolve.

“Holy crap I wasn’t expecting a fix for this so soon! Thank you guys for constantly surprising us with your hard work and passion for the game! I speak for everyone here when I say we do not deserve a company that treats us so well,” one commenter on social media sarcastically said about the update.

Other commenters asked why Raven Software couldn’t just implement the change sooner, with one popular response saying if it was an issue with the game’s store the bug would have been fixed faster.

“It’s been seven days for something that was completely fine before,” CoD content creator Whoh said.

Players will have to wait and see if the bug fix works as the Warzone developer also still has other bugs and issues it needs to address.