Will MW3 & Warzone Double XP tokens carry over to Black Ops 6?

As part of the Carry Forward program, every weapon and operator skin from Modern Warfare 2 was available in MW3. Activision received pushback over the integration, as players complained that there was an overabundance of “trash” guns that nobody used.

Treyarch opted to go a different direction for Black Ops 6, as no weapons or operator skins from previous titles will be available in Multiplayer. However, every MW2 and MW3 weapon and previously purchased operator skin will be included in Warzone when the battle royale eventually launches in BO6.

This left Double XP tokens as the final domino yet to fall. Some players have been collecting Double Battle Pass, level, and Weapon level XP tokens across multiple titles and have a treasure trove saved up. Some users expected that they would be able to save them for BO6, but Activision shared bad news on that front.

Do MW3 & Warzone Double XP tokens carry forward to Black Ops 6?

Activision confirmed that all unused MW2 and MW3 XP tokens will only transfer to Warzone after the Black Ops 6 integration happens. XP tokens will not carry forward to multiplayer or Zombies.

We still recommend holding on to Double XP tokens because BO6 features cross-progression between multiplayer and Warzone. Activision has not confirmed when the battle royale integration will be, other than a release window of coming later this year.

XP Tokens will be even more valuable in the upcoming title as the classic prestige system returns. Unlike previous series entries, there isn’t a seasonal level cap, meaning players can progress toward level 1000 at the desired speed.

Reaching the maximum rank for a Prestige unlocks rewards inspired by other Black Ops games, so players will be motivated to climb the ranks as fast as possible.

