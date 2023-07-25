Renamed Warzone 2 Operator launches with major oversight as devs forget subtitles

A renamed Warzone 2 Operator, Izzy, launched with her former controversial name as devs seemingly forgot to change out the name in her subtitles.

On July 1, Izanami was meant to be part of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 4 release as one of five new operators joining the mix. However, soon after her reveal, players noticed an issue. When spelt backward, Izanami’s name spells “I’m a Nazi”.

It’s worth noting that the character was initially named after the Shinto deity Izanami-no-Mikoto. Regardless of its backstory, devs decided to rename her to Izzy to avoid controversies ahead of her release.

The character finally arrived with the Season 4 mid-season update, Season 4 Reloaded, with a new name in the Izzy Operator Bundle. However, despite the change on promotional material, the devs seemingly forgot to change out her subtitles as well.

First pointed out in a post in the Warzone subreddit, Izzy’s subtitles still have her initial name, Izanami, despite the devs renaming all other texts referring to the original name.

Subtitles in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare typically include the name of the Operator before the voice line to differentiate between characters and to avoid any confusion among players.

However, despite the renaming, all of Izzy’s voice line subtitles still attribute the dialogue to Izanami, which may be the only reference left in the game to her original name.

It is possible that the changes could not be made in time as Izzy’s renaming was a sudden affair after players noticed the unfortunate anadrome of her name. Though it’s also plausible that subtitles were simply overlooked when changing from one name to the other.

We’ll be sure to update you here should this issue be resolved in the near future.