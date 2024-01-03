How to get Call of Duty League team packs in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

The 2024 Call of Duty League team packs are finally arriving in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, just a few short weeks after the season kicked off. Here’s everything we know about how the skins will look, when they’re available, and how much they will cost.

Each year, the CDL team skins are a great way for fans to show off their favorite team, repping their colors while trying to beat their rivals.

While there are certain franchises such as the New York Subliners and Minnesota Røkkr who have been around since day one, there are also a number of newer franchises that bring a new color palette to the CDL collections.

This year, Carolina Royal Ravens and Miami Heretics join the COD League, with their own team packs set to launch for the first time in Modern Warfare 3. Here are the full details.

The CDL team packs contain one of each of the following:

Main and Alternative Operator skins

Weapon camo

Weapon Charm

Sticker

Calling Card

They are due to be released on Monday, January 8, going live in the COD Store for players to purchase.

The official price for these packs haven’t yet been announced, though if similar to recent years, they’ll likely set you back $9.99 each.

Not all team packs have yet been shown — so it’s unclear whether teams will be getting a new one for 2024 — though we did get a first look at the new Miami Heretics skin and cosmetic bundle.

With skins also carrying over from Modern Warfare 2, your old team packs from last season will still continue to be usable, and many players have continued to rep their favorite colors in the opening weeks of MW3 and Warzone.

CDL Team Packs will be available in the Call of Duty Store in-game from Monday, January 8.