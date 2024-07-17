2024’s CDL Championship weekend is now in focus and with it, the conclusion of the season as the top eight teams duke it out. While you’re watching you can get your hands on some exclusive rewards, so here is everything you need to know about the rewards on offer.

Running from July 18 to July 21, the Champs event is the culmination of the season to crown the best Modern Warfare 3 team as the top eight rosters gather in Texas to fight for their rings.

As you watch the action from home, you can also get some free cosmetics, and maybe if you’re lucky a Black Ops 6 beta code, just by watching the event.

So here is everything you need to know about CDL Champs 2024’s drops.

CDL Championship 2024 viewership drops

Each of the four days of Champs will have its own unique set of viewership drops, all of which can be obtained just by viewing the tournament live.

Below you can find all of the rewards:

July 18

Activison

Got Em! Emblem – Watch one hour

Watch one hour 1 Hour Double XP Token – Watch one hour and 30 minutes

Watch one hour and 30 minutes Chip Emblem – Watch two hours

Watch two hours 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token – Watch two hours and 30 minutes

Watch two hours and 30 minutes Get Turned on Animated Calling Card – Watch three hours

July 19

Activision

Champ’s Here Calling Card – Watch one hour

Watch one hour 1 Hour Double XP Token – Watch one hour and 30 minutes

Watch one hour and 30 minutes #1 Weapon Sticker – Watch two hours

Watch two hours 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token – Watch two hours and 30 minutes

Watch two hours and 30 minutes Calculated Calling Card – Watch three hours

July 20

Activision

Skkrrt Calling Card – Watch one hour

Watch one hour 1 Hour Double XP Token – Watch one hour and 30 minutes

Watch one hour and 30 minutes Rent Free Animated Emblem – Watch two hours

Watch two hours 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token – Watch two hours and 30 minutes

Watch two hours and 30 minutes Gold Face Camo – Watch three hours

July 21

Activision

Champs 2024 Weapon Sticker – Watch 30 minutes

Watch 30 minutes Give ‘em The Smoke Calling Card – Watch 45 minutes

Watch 45 minutes Next Up Charm – Unlocks at one hour

Unlocks at one hour 1 Hour Double XP & Weapon XP Tokens – Watch one hour and 30 minutes

Watch one hour and 30 minutes Brick By Brick – Watch two hours

How to get Black Ops 6 beta codes watching CDL Champs 2024

During Championship Sunday, viewers can become one of 50,000 players to receive a free Black Ops 6 Beta code, and all you have to do is watch.

To do so, you’ll need to watch a certain amount of minutes to get a sweeps ticket, and the longer you watch the higher your chance of getting a code becomes.

Here are the minutes required:

Beta Code Sweeps Ticket #1 – Watch one hour

Watch one hour Beta Code Sweeps Ticket #2 – Watch one hour and 30 minutes

Watch one hour and 30 minutes Beta Code Sweeps Tickets #3 – Watch two hours

May the odds be in your favor, but if you’re unlucky in claiming a Beta code, here’s how you can still get in and play Black Ops 6 early.