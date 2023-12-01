When is Ranked Play coming to Modern Warfare 3?

While public matches are fun they aren’t enough for CoD’s most serious players. Some people need a more competitive mode like Ranked Play and this is when you can expect it to be added to Modern Warfare 3.

Ranked Play has been a part of Call of Duty for several years with it first appearing back in Black Ops 2 under the name League Play. It has since evolved with MW2 seeing it given an overhaul courtesy of Treyarch.

However, players were quick to discover that the competitive game mode is nowhere to be seen in MW3. This naturally raised the question of when it is getting added.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Ranked Play is being added in Modern Warfare 3 and what new features you can look forward to.

When is Ranked Play being released in MW3?

Ranked Play will be added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season 1 Reloaded mid-season update. With Season 1’s release date of December 6, we can assume that the mid-season update will arrive sometime in January 2024.

Ranked Play’s mid-season arrival was confirmed in the official Season 1 blog post which also revealed that is is once again being primarily developed by Treyarch with Sledgehammer Games assisting.

In that same post, Activision promises Ranked Play will be “a feature-packed, stand-alone competitive Multiplayer mode that leverages the Call of Duty League approved rules, restrictions, maps, and modes,” as expected.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play will offer scaling rewards based on your final rank just like in MW2.

It will also feature a range of “new rewards to earn,” which will differ between ranks with the flashiest offerings being restricted to the very best Call of Duty players.

More information about Ranked Play will be revealed in the following weeks where Activision is expected to offer further details on the map pool, exact restrictions, and rewards up for grabs.

