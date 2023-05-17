Sources: CDL teams already designing custom Modern Warfare 3 Operator skins & cosmetics

According to Dexerto sources, each of the 12 Call of Duty League franchises is hard at work designing custom Operator skins and cosmetics for Modern Warfare 3, getting a head start on bringing CDL assets to the game before it even launches.

In Modern Warfare II, teams brought out Vaznev blueprints that they designed in-house, with completely unique designs, and sold on the COD store for fans to show off and rep their favorites.

While these came very late in the cycle, only arriving in the game at the start of May before Major 5 Qualifiers started, they’re getting ahead of things by having teams get their designs ready before Modern Warfare 3 has even been formally announced.

Modern Warfare 3 CDL operator skins

While these operator skins are set to be customizable, the actual customization options won’t be extensive, our sources say.

Unlike the Vaznev blueprints, only certain parts of the Operator skins will be customizable. Block team colors will be present across the Operator, but teams will be able to be a little more creative on areas such as the gloves or knee pads of said Operator.

Alongside the skins, teams will also have charms that can be attached to weapons, with fans able to rep their favorites even further, allowing them to show their support for one team or mix and match to their heart’s content.

It’s unclear at the time of writing whether custom CDL blueprints will also be coming to Modern Warfare 3, but with Operators and Charms available, it would definitely complete the look to have blueprint designs in-game as well.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to be the next release in the Call of Duty series, developed by Sledgehammer Games, and due to release in November, according to leaks.