How to get CDL 2023 viewer rewards: Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty League 2023 Season gives CoD players the chance to earn a host of in-game rewards, for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on them all.

While past seasons have been streamed on multiple platforms and then exclusively on YouTube, this season has now been confirmed as broadcasting only on Twitch and the CDL website.

We’ve already seen some epic CDL skins added to both titles but, with Major 1 kicking off in December, there’s even more for eager CoD players to get and show off in-game.

How to get CDL Major 1 Twitch drops & rewards

Ahead of getting into the rewards themselves, players will need to ensure they’ve linked their Twitch account to their Activision one.

Once this is done, players simply need to log-in to Twitch and tune in to CDL broadcasts. Rewards will automatically register and translate to your CoD titles.

The CDL Major 1 rewards themselves are varied and appealing to players. They also relate specifically to the different stages of the tournament.

CDL Major 1 overall Twitch viewership rewards

December 2 to December 18 30-minute Double XP token and a 30-minute Double Weapon XP token (every 2 hours watched up to 14 hours)



CDL Major 1 Opening Weekend Twitch viewership rewards

Friday 2 December Call of Duty League 2023 Calling Card (30 mins) 60-minute Double XP token (1 hour) CDL Sneakers Weapon Charm (1 hour 30 mins)

Saturday 3 December 60-minute Double XP token (1 hour) CDL Smokes Emblem (1 hour 30 minutes)

Sunday 4 December Handing Out an L Animated Emblem (1 hour) Call of Duty League Chopper Skin (1 hour 30 minutes)



CDL Major 1 Bracket Twitch viewership rewards

Thursday 15 December You Tried Emblem (30 mins) 60-minute Double XP token (1 hour) 60-minute Double Weapon XP token (2 hours)

Friday 16 December Full Streaks Calling Card (30 mins) 60-minute Double XP token (1 hour) 60-minute Double Weapon XP token (2 hours)

Saturday 17 December Easy XP Emblem (30 mins) 60-minute Double XP token (1 hour) Sweaty Hours Animated Calling Card (1 hour 30 mins) 60-minute Double Weapon XP token (2 hours)

Sunday 18 December Hall of Champions Calling Card (30 mins) 60-minute Double XP token (1 hour) Candy Cane Weapon Blueprint (1 hour 30 mins) 60-minute Double Weapon XP token (2 hours)



That rounds off every reward players can earn from CDL Major 1. We’ll be sure to update this for future tournaments and their rewards.