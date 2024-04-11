How to get MW3 & Warzone’s Gold Cheetah camo

There is a new camo in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone called Gold Cheetah, but you’ve got to fork out in a big way to get your hands on it. Here’s what you need to know.

Call of Duty has always had weapon skins and camouflages available to players, but they were only able to be unlocked via different challenges. Cast your mind back to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and you’ll remember players grinding away in corners for Red and Blue Tiger.

In the years since, as CoD has followed in the footsteps of Fortnite and gotten more involved with microtransactions, you’re able to buy different extravagant skins. Sure, you can still grind out camos with challenges and get all the way to Interstellar, but the ones in the CoD Store have a bit more pizzazz.

Some of these skins have, at times, been branded as pay-to-lose by players, especially those that help you stand out on darker maps.

Well, there is a new weapon camo – Gold Cheetah – that you can now get your hands on, and its pretty expensive. In fact, it’ll set you back $100, but you can’t buy it in the in-game CoD Store.

Instead, you have to spend $100 on official Call of Duty merchandise over on Activision’s CoD website and then you’ll be able to use the new camo in-game.

Go to Call of Duty’s official merchandise shop Spend $100 or more on selected items Wait until your code is emailed to you Log into your CoD account and enter the code on the ‘Redeem Code‘ section of the CoD website You can now use the camo in-game!

That’s right, it is the most expensive weapon camo yet, and you’ve got to do a fair bit of legwork to get your hands on it.

If you aren’t buying the camo, then at least you’ll know where it comes from if someone does kill you with it in-game.