Does Modern Warfare 2 have leaderboards & barracks? K/D, combat record & more

Can you check your KD ratio in Modern Warfare 2? If you’re eager to track your progression in the latest Call of Duty game, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has new features like an overhauled Gunsmith to explore, but many players are wondering how to track their progression.

Keeping tabs on your KD ratio and win rate in different game-modes is part of the fun when it comes to CoD – but can you check your Barracks or Combat Record in Modern Warfare 2?

This is what you need to know when it comes to leaderboards and the Barracks in the latest CoD entry.

How to check the leaderboards & KD ratio in MW2

Currently, Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t have the option to track progression via the Barracks or Combat Record.

It is unknown whether developers Infinity Ward will add the franchise’s famous feature into the game at this point.

However, previous titles that have launched without Barracks, Combat Record or Leaderboards have received them in a future update. Infinite Warfare, for example, received them in the January of its life-cycle.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 levels let everyone how skilled you are.

Leaderboards are also noticeably absent for too, making it impossible to see where you stand alongside your friends and random players alike. Conversely, the official Call of Duty mobile app only tracks match progression for Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone.

While the game lacks the Barracks and leaderboards, players are able to tweak their Calling Cards, Emblems, and Operator for their profile showcase.

How to change your calling card and emblems in MW2

If you want to show off your favorite Calling Card, Emblem, and Operator to your friends, here’s what you need to do:

At the Modern Warfare 2 dashboard, press ‘Start’ or F1

Scroll to the last tab on the far right

In this area, you’ll find your Profile Showcase alongside the options to browse your Calling Cards and other customization preferences.

