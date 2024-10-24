How to check Combat Record in Black Ops 6: KD, weapon stats & more

Black Ops 6 provides players with a clean slate for their stats. After playing a few matches, here is everything you need to know about tracking your performance.

Unless you are a seasoned veteran, don’t expect to light the leaderboards on fire when you load into your first BO6 Multiplayer match. Learning the ins and outs of every new map and which weapon you like using the most will take time.

In addition, unlocking Scorestreaks and other equipment items will significantly improve your overall performance. After getting a good grasp of the game’s meta and each new environment, let’s jump into how players can check how they stack up against the rest of the competition.

Article continues after ad

How to check Combat Record, Medal Collection, and Leaderboards Black Ops 6

Dexerto

Players can track their Zombies and Multiplayer performance from the ‘Barracks’ tab of the BO6 menus. If you’re wondering where to find the right section, we’ve got a step-by-step guide below:

Article continues after ad

From the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer menu, scroll over to Barracks Select Stats Check your Combat Record, Medal Collection, and Leaderboards

Under Combat Record, players get a detailed view of their time played, amount of games played, average eliminations per match, win-loss ratio, KD ratio, top weapons, recent matches, and more.

Next, Medal Collection displays every Multiplayer and Zombies Medal you have earned and also shows every Medal you still need to earn and how to do so.

Article continues after ad

After playing five Multiplayer matches, you get placed on the Leaderboards and can check the Friend Snapshot to see how your stats stack up against your Activision friends. There is also a Zombies Friend Snapshot after completing five Zombies matches.

That’s everything we know about checking your stats in Multiplayer and Zombies. For more on Black Ops 6, here is everything you need to know about the best controller and FOV settings.