Does MW2 have hardcore? How to play new Tier 1 playlist

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 boasts over 10 different game modes for players to enjoy upon release, but one many have been anticipating is Hardcore. So, is it in Modern Warfare 2 and how can you play it?

With Modern Warfare 2 now officially rolled out among all countries and platforms, players have swarmed into the game to enjoy all their favorite Call of Duty game modes. One such game mode many know and love is Hardcore, featuring a less-than-forgiving style of combat.

So, upon the game’s launch, many are wondering where hardcore is and how they can get involved. We’ve got all the information you need to get back into the challenging playlist.

Will Modern Warfare 2 have a hardcore mode?

Yes, Modern Warfare will have a hardcore mode, but, it will instead be called Tier 1.

Tier 1 will have the same gameplay as the hardcore many know and love including lower health, active friendly fire, and limited HUD elements.

Where is Tier 1 in Modern Warfare 2?

Unfortunately, as of launch, the Tier 1 playlist is not active yet. Infinity Ward confirmed all the current Modern Warfare 2 game modes and maps in a tweet and went on to confirm that “Tier 1 is not in the game at launch, but will be available soon.”

Currently, there is no word on when Tier 1 will arrive in Modern Warfare 2. However, it’s expected that the playlist will become available at the beginning of the Season one battle pass.

Some players think that it has been taken out for launch to avoid players simply playing the mode to level up weapon camos easier than in the regular modes, as is popular to do.

Once it arrives we will be updating this article to show you how you can get involved and start playing Tier 1.

That’s all we know about Tier 1 in Modern Warfare 2. When more information is released we will be updating this article so check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 guides:

