Black Ops 6 has classic prestige feature you might have missed

Black Ops 6 has brought back an iconic Call of Duty feature amongst the classic prestige system, however, there is every chance you’ve missed it.

Since launching on October 25, Black Ops 6 has been incredibly well received by the Call of Duty community. Sure, there are a few issues with the multiplayer maps, but the gameplay is a breath of fresh air compared to years past.

One of the big positives from players has been the fact that the new game feels like classic CoD. That has been typified by the return of the old prestige system. Once you hit the max level, you’ll have the chance to start the grind all over again, with tenth prestige being the be-all and end-all for players.

However, choosing to prestige is a big choice. Sure, the grind can be part of the fun, but some might find it to be a slog that they don’t want to experience all over again.

If you do choose to forego another prestige, you’ll be met by the iconic Modern Warfare 2 sound of a chicken clucking at you. Yes, the game will call you a coward for not deciding to grind all over again.

“COD knew the assignment, targeting all this nostalgia,” one fan said. “I literally just thought about this feature last week. So happy they brought it back,” another added.

Given that you’re very likely not going to say no to hitting the next prestige, the moment is going to be missed by many players.

And sure, previous CoD games have had similar sounds, but the Modern Warfare 2 sound is iconic because of how focused the community was on grinding back in the day. Tenth prestige is a status symbol you’ve got to have in one CoD at the very least.