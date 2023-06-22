CDL 2024 rostermania: All team changes & rumors

The 2023 CDL season has barely taken its last breath and rostermania is already well underway, as players begin discussions to find their new teams for 2024. Here are all the updates you need throughout the offseason.

Since New York Subliners’ win at CDL Champs 2023, the rumor mill has been going wild already, including initial reports that OpTic Texas have held talks with Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon and Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan about joining the team next year.

While franchises will be having discussions with players across the league, here is what we know so far, including the biggest rumors and how the teams currently look.

When is CDL free agency?

Sunday, June 25 at 11.59 PM marks the deadline for contract extensions. Teams have until then to re-sign players that still have the option eligible in their contracts.

Then, on Monday, July 3, the new season, and thus free agency, officially begins, meaning organizations can enter into negotiations with players and contracts can start to be signed.

What are the rumors for CDL rostermania?

So far, since it’s still so early and the new season hasn’t begun, there are no confirmed changes between any of the 12 franchises.

However, several rumors have started to surface, with many more bubbling away as fans await confirmation or official reports.

One of those is the aforementioned discussions between Envoy & Drazah and OpTic Texas, as well as rumors that Toronto Ultra are looking to sell both Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven and Tobi ‘CleanX’ Juul Jonsson.

We will make sure to add to this as and when more rumors start to surface.

CDL 2024 teams

Here is what the teams currently look like ahead of any moves happening. Players that have an asterisk by their names will be Unrestricted Free Agents from July 3. This means they can negotiate with any team.

Starting from July 3, players that declare themselves Restricted Free Agents will have two asterisks by their name, meaning that they are still under contract but free to talk to other franchises with permission from their team.

Team Players Substitute(s) Atlanta FaZe SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium Classic Boston Breach Beans, Kremp, Snoopy, Owakening Vivid*, Nero Florida Mutineers Brack, Vikul, FeLo, Capsidal Havok London Royal Ravens Skrapz, Asim, Nastie, Uli — LA Guerrillas Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed Spart LA Thieves Kenny*, Octane*, Envoy*, Drazah* SHANEE Minnesota Røkkr Bance, Cammy, Fame*, Attach Afro, ReeaL* New York Subliners HyDra, KiSMET*, Priestahh, Skyz WarDy OpTic Texas Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy*, Ghosty Scump Seattle Surge Pred*, Sib*, Accuracy*, Mack* Gwinn Toronto Ultra Hicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX Joee Vegas Legion Clayster*, Temp*, Standy*, TJHaly* Theory

Be sure to check back throughout the offseason to see how things progress and which new rumors or reports come out!