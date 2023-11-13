CDL community shaken up as players walk away from MW3

The Call of Duty League community suffered a blow ahead of the 2024 season, as talented players Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud and Colt ‘Havok’ McLendon have decided to walk away before earning another opportunity on the main stage.

The dust has finally settled after what turned out to be a crazy Rostermania period. It took months and several surprising twists to get there, but every CDL team has officially announced its roster for Modern Warfare 3.

We also now know when the action starts, as the CDL announced that Online Qualifiers for Major 1 begin on December 1. In the aftermath of organizations reporting rosters, players without a spot are forced to scramble and create their own Challengers team ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Yet, while it looked as though Neptune and Havok had spots secured to compete in Challengers, both competitors ultimately decided to make a different career choice.

Activision Havok competing with the Florida Mutineers.

Neptune and Havok walk away from Modern Warfare 3

On November 13, The Rotation reported: “Neptune is stepping away from competing in Call of Duty and is allegedly returning to competitive Halo.”

This leaves FeLo, MajorManiak, and 2ReaL needing one more player to complete its Challengers team. Then, minutes later, The Rotation dropped another bombshell, confirming: “Havok is stepping away from competing in Call of Duty.”

In Havok’s absence, the Challengers insider added that Assault, Exceed, and Brack picked up JurNii as a replacement.

Neptune had three stints in the CDL under Florida, New York, and LA Guerillas. Meanwhile, Havok is a longtime veteran and made his competitive debut in 2015. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the talented player got his first chance in the CDL with Florida Mutineers.

In 2022, Havok had a short stint with Minnesota before returning to Florida to finish out the season.

Community members paid respects to two players who both showed moments of brilliance during their short CDL careers.

One fan responded: “I liked Havok as a competitor, but love him as a content creator, so I think this is a good decision.”

A second user added: “Havok’s had a ton of success in content. I’m happy for him!”

As for Neptune, a fan argued: “Goes to challengers and is by far the best SMG player down there and still not given a spot? He’s returning to Halo, though, so he’ll be good.”

Community members are confident that both former Call of Duty League competitors will do just fine in their next chapters.