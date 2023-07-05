Sources: Drazah opts to join Atlanta FaZe over OpTic Texas for CDL 2024 season

According to sources close to the situation, Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan has made his decision for the next step in his Call of Duty League career, looking to join Atlanta FaZe over OpTic Texas.

As with his other LA Thieves teammates, Drazah became an unrestricted free agent following the 2022/23 season and has been the key sticking point to get the rostermania ball rolling following Champs.

With a number of top teams in the market for a flex that can get the ball rolling and improve the team immediately, Drazah was the obvious choice.

While he was heavily linked with OpTic Texas throughout the opening weeks of the offseason, expected to join the team alongside Australian SMG star Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari, Drazah has instead taken a different route.

FaZe Drazah incoming?

On July 5, Dexerto was informed that after weighing up his options with both squads, Drazah made the decision that he wanted to join Atlanta FaZe.

The core FaZe trio have been dominant throughout the entirety of the Call of Duty League era, with a world championship and multiple grand final appearances under their belts, with no signs of slowing down.

Over the last two years, they’ve played with Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson and Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat to try and stay on top and, while they’ve always found themselves fighting on Sundays, the results haven’t always been what they expect of themselves.

They’re now hoping that Drazah will be the answer to their problems, a different type of player to his predecessors, and someone that has had a lengthy feud with the FaZe team since their battles throughout the Vanguard season.

Drazah is expected to put pen to paper soon, but as always in rostermania, anything is possible and things can change at the drop of a hat.