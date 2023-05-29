How to watch CDL Champs 2023: Schedule, bracket, prize pool, more

The 2023 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend is fast approaching, with the regular season now done and dusted and the top eight teams establishing themselves for the crowning event. Here’s all the info you need on the $2.4m Modern Warfare 2 tournament.

On Sunday, May 28, the seeds were locked in as New York Subliners won the fifth and final Major of the 2023 CDL season, taking down Atlanta FaZe in the grand final after a lengthy run from Losers Bracket Round 1.

This saw them fly up to the second seed overall, pushing down the likes of OpTic Texas and LA Thieves in the process and granting them an easier opening-round matchup at the tournament.

Here are all the details on CDL Champs 2023.

CDL Champs 2023 stream

As has been the case for the last few months, Championship Weekend will be streamed on both the Call of Duty Twitch channel (embedded above) and the CODLeague YouTube channel.

Not only that, but watch parties will be in full effect, from the likes of Scump and ZooMaa, as well as other big names such as NICKMERCS.

With teams and fans all heading out to Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center, matches are due to kick off at 12 PM PT on Thursday, June 15. The full schedule can be found below.

CDL Champs 2023 schedule

Here is the current schedule for Champs, with only the first day fully fleshed out so far. This will, of course, change as teams progress through the tournament.

Day 1 — Thursday, June 15

Round Match PT ET BST Winners Round 1 Minnesota Røkkr vs New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Winners Round 1 Seattle Surge vs Atlanta FaZe 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Winners Round 1 Boston Breach vs OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Winners Round 1 LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM

CDL Champs 2023 bracket

Here is the full bracket for Champs. It’s worth noting that in the opening round of the Losers’ Bracket, the Loser of Match 1 plays the Loser of Match 2, while the Loser of Match 3 plays the Loser of Match 4.

In Round 2, the bracket flips, so the loser of the match on the upper side of the bracket will move to the lower side of the bracket, and vice versa.

Call of Duty League Full CDL Champs 2023 bracket

CDL Champs 2023 prize pool breakdown

The total prize pool for Champs this year is $2,380,000. Here is how the prize pool breaks down, with the winning team taking home a whopping $1 million.

1st: $1,000,000

2nd: $660,000

3rd: $320,000

4th: $160,000

5-6th: $80,000

7-8th: $40,000

CDL Champs 2023 teams

Only eight teams play at the COD Champs event, with the bottom four in the regular season standings having to watch from home instead. Here are the teams & full rosters that qualified:

Team Players Substitute(s) Atlanta FaZe SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium Classic Boston Breach Beans, Kremp, Vivid, Owakening Nero LA Thieves Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah SHANEE Minnesota Røkkr Bance, Cammy, Fame, Attach Afro New York Subliners HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz WarDy OpTic Texas Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty iLLeY, Scump Seattle Surge Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack Gwinn Toronto Ultra Hicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX Joee

Be sure to tune in to Call of Duty Championship Weekend from June 15, and check back here for any updates as the 2023 CDL season comes to a close!