EsportsCall of Duty

LIVE: CDL 2023 Rostermania hub: all roster changes

Ryan Lemay
Call of Duty League
CDL Rostermania 2023
Activision

The 2022 CDL season is officially over, marking the beginning of rostermania. Here are all of the latest roster moves leading up to Modern Warfare 2.

Culminating a wild CDL season, the LA Thieves won CDL Champs 2022. In the aftermath, teams officially shift gears towards Modern Warfare 2.

Teams were required to exercise player extension options by August 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Any player that did not have their option extended immediately became a free agent. On August 22, at midnight, players can officially sign new contracts.

Here’s a complete overview of the latest rostermania news as we move closer to the official contract signing date.

Current CDL rosters

Below is a look at every current CDL lineup as it stands in the 2022-2023 offseason.

  Starters Substitues Coaches
OpTic Texas Shotzzy iLLeY Dashy Scump Rambo, Sender
Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium Arcitys Prestinni Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac, x2Pac ThuGLorD
Boston Breach Methodz Nero Vivid Zed
Florida Mutineers Skyz MajorManiak Owakening 2ReaL Davpadie Willett
New York Subliners HyDra Kismet Clayster Revan, JPKrez
London Royal Ravens Afro Gismo Nastie Zer0 Harry Dominate
Toronto Ultra Bance Insight Cammy CleanX Hicksy & Scrappy MarkyB
Minnesota RØKKR Priestahh Attach Havok Standy Saintt, Loony
Los Angeles Thieves Drazah Kenny Octane Envoy JKap, ShAnE
Paris Legion Temp John Jimbo Theory
Seattle Surge Accuracy Mack Sib Pred Classic Fenix
Los Angeles Guerrillas SlasheR Neptune Huke Spart Asim, Gunless Ricky

Latest CDL roster changes

August 14

  • Prolute: OpTic Texas → F/A
  • General: OpTic Texas → F/A
  • Crimsix: New York Subliners → F/A
  • PaulEhx: New York Subliners → F/A
  • Pentagrxm: LA Thieves → F/A
  • GRVTY: Paris Legion → F/A

August 12

  • TJHaLy: Boston Breach → F/A

August 9

  • Bevils: Los Angeles Guerillas → F/A

Be sure to follow along at @DexertoEsports to keep up with all the latest as rostermania continues.

keep reading

The Guard as a team at Valorant Masters
Valorant

The Guard’s return to form almost brought them a Valorant Champions appearance

Declan Mclaughlin
Hasan on his stream
Entertainment

Hasan labels TikTok the “dumbest social media platform” after surprise ban

Alec Mullins
MultiVersus characters fighting
Multiversus

MultiVersus dev reveals “unannounced characters” coming sooner than expected

Alec Mullins
loading...