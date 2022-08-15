LIVE: CDL 2023 Rostermania hub: all roster changes

The 2022 CDL season is officially over, marking the beginning of rostermania. Here are all of the latest roster moves leading up to Modern Warfare 2.
Culminating a wild CDL season, the LA Thieves won CDL Champs 2022. In the aftermath, teams officially shift gears towards Modern Warfare 2.
Teams were required to exercise player extension options by August 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Any player that did not have their option extended immediately became a free agent. On August 22, at midnight, players can officially sign new contracts.
Here’s a complete overview of the latest rostermania news as we move closer to the official contract signing date.
Current CDL rosters
Below is a look at every current CDL lineup as it stands in the 2022-2023 offseason.
|Starters
|Substitues
|Coaches
|OpTic Texas
|Shotzzy
|iLLeY
|Dashy
|Scump
|–
|Rambo, Sender
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp
|aBeZy
|Cellium
|Arcitys
|Prestinni
|Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac, x2Pac ThuGLorD
|Boston Breach
|Methodz
|Nero
|Vivid
|–
|–
|Zed
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz
|MajorManiak
|Owakening
|2ReaL
|Davpadie
|Willett
|New York Subliners
|HyDra
|Kismet
|–
|–
|Clayster
|Revan, JPKrez
|London Royal Ravens
|Afro
|Gismo
|Nastie
|Zer0
|Harry
|Dominate
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance
|Insight
|Cammy
|CleanX
|Hicksy & Scrappy
|MarkyB
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Priestahh
|Attach
|Havok
|Standy
|–
|Saintt, Loony
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Drazah
|Kenny
|Octane
|Envoy
|–
|JKap, ShAnE
|Paris Legion
|Temp
|John
|Jimbo
|–
|–
|Theory
|Seattle Surge
|Accuracy
|Mack
|Sib
|Pred
|Classic
|Fenix
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|SlasheR
|Neptune
|Huke
|Spart
|Asim, Gunless
|Ricky
Latest CDL roster changes
August 14
- Prolute: OpTic Texas → F/A
- General: OpTic Texas → F/A
- Crimsix: New York Subliners → F/A
- PaulEhx: New York Subliners → F/A
- Pentagrxm: LA Thieves → F/A
- GRVTY: Paris Legion → F/A
August 12
- TJHaLy: Boston Breach → F/A
August 9
- Bevils: Los Angeles Guerillas → F/A
