LIVE: CDL 2023 Rostermania hub: all roster changes

The 2022 CDL season is officially over, marking the beginning of rostermania. Here are all of the latest roster moves leading up to Modern Warfare 2.

Culminating a wild CDL season, the LA Thieves won CDL Champs 2022. In the aftermath, teams officially shift gears towards Modern Warfare 2.

Teams were required to exercise player extension options by August 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Any player that did not have their option extended immediately became a free agent. On August 22, at midnight, players can officially sign new contracts.

Here’s a complete overview of the latest rostermania news as we move closer to the official contract signing date.

Current CDL rosters

Below is a look at every current CDL lineup as it stands in the 2022-2023 offseason.

Starters Substitues Coaches OpTic Texas Shotzzy iLLeY Dashy Scump – Rambo, Sender Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium Arcitys Prestinni Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac, x2Pac ThuGLorD Boston Breach Methodz Nero Vivid – – Zed Florida Mutineers Skyz MajorManiak Owakening 2ReaL Davpadie Willett New York Subliners HyDra Kismet – – Clayster Revan, JPKrez London Royal Ravens Afro Gismo Nastie Zer0 Harry Dominate Toronto Ultra Bance Insight Cammy CleanX Hicksy & Scrappy MarkyB Minnesota RØKKR Priestahh Attach Havok Standy – Saintt, Loony Los Angeles Thieves Drazah Kenny Octane Envoy – JKap, ShAnE Paris Legion Temp John Jimbo – – Theory Seattle Surge Accuracy Mack Sib Pred Classic Fenix Los Angeles Guerrillas SlasheR Neptune Huke Spart Asim, Gunless Ricky

Latest CDL roster changes

August 14

Prolute: OpTic Texas → F/A

OpTic Texas → F/A General: OpTic Texas → F/A

OpTic Texas → F/A Crimsix: New York Subliners → F/A

New York Subliners → F/A PaulEhx: New York Subliners → F/A

New York Subliners → F/A Pentagrxm : LA Thieves → F/A

: LA Thieves → F/A GRVTY: Paris Legion → F/A

August 12

TJHaLy: Boston Breach → F/A

August 9

Bevils: Los Angeles Guerillas → F/A

Be sure to follow along at @DexertoEsports to keep up with all the latest as rostermania continues.