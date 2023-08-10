League of Legends

League of Legends 2024 rostermania: LCS & LEC rosters and rumors

Riot Games

As we approach the end of the Summer split, teams in the LCS and LEC are starting to plan for the future. Here’s our guide to all roster moves in both LoL leagues.

The LCS and LEC are still ongoing as a number of teams continue to battle for glory and spots at Worlds 2023, but for other teams, the season has already come to an end and it’s time to start planning for 2024.

There is a big question mark in the LCS in the form of TSM, who are looking to leave the North American league and shift their League of Legends operations to another region. It’s unclear when this transition will happen, but recent reports suggest that discussions with prospective buyers began in May.

Robert Paul/Riot Games
LCS Summer 2023 was likely the last split featuring TSM

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that another LCS team has sold its spot in the league. This means that there could be two new faces in the LCS in 2024, just six months after the league welcomed NRG back and bid farewell to CLG.

The free agency period in the LCS and LEC will kick off after Worlds comes to an end, and that’s when we’ll see the majority of big changes coming through. But even now, players are starting to explore their options for the upcoming season.

Our tracker features the current rosters in LCS and LEC and an updated timeline of events, where you will also be able to find the latest rumors from both regions. We’ll keep updating this article as more information becomes available.

All LCS/LEC rosters

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS)

Team Top Jungle Mid Bot Support
100 Thieves Ssumday Closer Quid Doublelift Busio
Cloud9 Fudge Blaber EMENES Berserker Zven
Dignitas Rich Santorin Jensen Tomo poome
Evil Geniuses Revenge Sheiden Jojopyun UNF0RGIVEN Eyla
FlyQuest Impact Spica VicLa Prince Vulcan
Golden Guardians Licorice River Gori Stixxay huhi
Immortals Solo TBD Bolulu Tactical Treatz
NRG Dhokla Contractz Palafox FBI IgNar
Team Liquid Summit Pyosik Haeri Yeon CoreJJ
TSM Solo Bugi Ruby WildTurtle Chime

League of Legends European Championship (LEC)

ETeam Top Jungle Mid Bot Support
Astralis Finn 113 LIDER Kobbe JeongHoon
EXCEL Odoamne Peach Abbedagge Patrik LIMIT
Fnatic Oscarinin  Razork Humanoid Noah Trymbi
G2 Esports BrokenBlade Yike caPs Hans sama Mikyx
MAD Lions Chasy Elyoya Nisqy Carzzy Hylissang
Team Heretics Evi Jankos Vetheo Flakked Mersa
KOI Szygenda Malrang Larssen Comp Advienne
SK Gaming Irrelevant Markoon Sertuss Exakick Doss
Team BDS Adam Sheo NUCLEARINT Crownshot Labrov
Vitality Photon Bo Perkz Upset Kaiser

LoL roster changes and rumors tracker:

August 10:

  • An LCS team that is not TSM has sold its spot in the league, content creator Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales has claimed on a recent episode of the ‘Facecheck’ podcast.

August 3:

  • Insanity is released from his TSM contract following the team’s elimination from LCS Summer, according to the Global Contract Database.

July 29:

