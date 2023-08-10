League of Legends 2024 rostermania: LCS & LEC rosters and rumors
As we approach the end of the Summer split, teams in the LCS and LEC are starting to plan for the future. Here’s our guide to all roster moves in both LoL leagues.
The LCS and LEC are still ongoing as a number of teams continue to battle for glory and spots at Worlds 2023, but for other teams, the season has already come to an end and it’s time to start planning for 2024.
There is a big question mark in the LCS in the form of TSM, who are looking to leave the North American league and shift their League of Legends operations to another region. It’s unclear when this transition will happen, but recent reports suggest that discussions with prospective buyers began in May.
Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that another LCS team has sold its spot in the league. This means that there could be two new faces in the LCS in 2024, just six months after the league welcomed NRG back and bid farewell to CLG.
The free agency period in the LCS and LEC will kick off after Worlds comes to an end, and that’s when we’ll see the majority of big changes coming through. But even now, players are starting to explore their options for the upcoming season.
Our tracker features the current rosters in LCS and LEC and an updated timeline of events, where you will also be able to find the latest rumors from both regions. We’ll keep updating this article as more information becomes available.
All LCS/LEC rosters
League of Legends Championship Series (LCS)
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|100 Thieves
|Ssumday
|Closer
|Quid
|Doublelift
|Busio
|Cloud9
|Fudge
|Blaber
|EMENES
|Berserker
|Zven
|Dignitas
|Rich
|Santorin
|Jensen
|Tomo
|poome
|Evil Geniuses
|Revenge
|Sheiden
|Jojopyun
|UNF0RGIVEN
|Eyla
|FlyQuest
|Impact
|Spica
|VicLa
|Prince
|Vulcan
|Golden Guardians
|Licorice
|River
|Gori
|Stixxay
|huhi
|Immortals
|Solo
|TBD
|Bolulu
|Tactical
|Treatz
|NRG
|Dhokla
|Contractz
|Palafox
|FBI
|IgNar
|Team Liquid
|Summit
|Pyosik
|Haeri
|Yeon
|CoreJJ
|TSM
|Solo
|Bugi
|Ruby
|WildTurtle
|Chime
League of Legends European Championship (LEC)
|ETeam
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|Astralis
|Finn
|113
|LIDER
|Kobbe
|JeongHoon
|EXCEL
|Odoamne
|Peach
|Abbedagge
|Patrik
|LIMIT
|Fnatic
|Oscarinin
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Noah
|Trymbi
|G2 Esports
|BrokenBlade
|Yike
|caPs
|Hans sama
|Mikyx
|MAD Lions
|Chasy
|Elyoya
|Nisqy
|Carzzy
|Hylissang
|Team Heretics
|Evi
|Jankos
|Vetheo
|Flakked
|Mersa
|KOI
|Szygenda
|Malrang
|Larssen
|Comp
|Advienne
|SK Gaming
|Irrelevant
|Markoon
|Sertuss
|Exakick
|Doss
|Team BDS
|Adam
|Sheo
|NUCLEARINT
|Crownshot
|Labrov
|Vitality
|Photon
|Bo
|Perkz
|Upset
|Kaiser
LoL roster changes and rumors tracker:
August 10:
- An LCS team that is not TSM has sold its spot in the league, content creator Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales has claimed on a recent episode of the ‘Facecheck’ podcast.
August 3:
- Insanity is released from his TSM contract following the team’s elimination from LCS Summer, according to the Global Contract Database.
July 29:
- Immortals parts ways with jungler Kenvi and with the three members of its coaching staff, Xmithie (strategic coach), Dayos (systems coach), and Draxyr (positional coach).