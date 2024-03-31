Minnesota Rokkr target fan-favorite world champion in major CDL roster shakeup

Minnesota Rokkr are one of the founding franchises of the COD League.

Minnesota Rokkr is eyeing up two huge names to bring onto their Call of Duty League team for the upcoming Major 3 and beyond, in an attempt to turn their downward trajectory around.

Rokkr turned heads at Major 1 with a top 4 placement but failed to capitalize on that at Major 2, and after a difficult split, is now looking to offload two of their key players in Reece ‘Vivid’ Drost and Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley.

In their place, multiple sources have confirmed that Rokkr wants to bring in Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz and Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal.

Standy was on Vegas Legion at the start of the season but found himself dropped after Major 1, while iLLeY was on a struggling Seattle Surge side and ended up removed from the starting roster after facing adderall accusations at the first LAN Major in Boston. Accusations he quickly denied online.

While multiple sources have confirmed this to be the latest plan, it’s unclear whether recent CDL rostermania moves will have affected this.

On Sunday, March 31, Boston Breach announced the departure of Obaid ‘Asim’ Asim and Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat from the starting roster in a rumored move for Ben ‘Beans’ McMellon and Challengers player Nathaniel ‘Pentagrxm’ Thomas from their Academy team.

