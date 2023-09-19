EsportsApex Legends

ALGS 2024 rostermania tracker: Apex Legends team rosters and rumors

ALGS stageJoe Brady/ ALGS

The 2024 ALGS rostermania season should see multiple rosters and Apex Legends teams shuffle around their players as the start of Year 4 looms. Keep track of all the changes and the latest rumors here.

  • Acend and NRG drop their rosters and leave Apex esports.
  • SirDel leaves Pioneers

Year 3 of Apex Legends’ esports circuit has come to an end following the ALGS Championship in Birmingham. Shortly before TSM were crowned champions after a dramatic final, it was announced that ALGS Year 4 will be kicking off this Fall, with more details to be announced soon.

With the conclusion of the World Championship, the first announcements have already started rolling in. NRG and Acend are both leaving Apex Legends esports, leaving big holes to fill in North America and EMEA. Players like Keon ‘Keon’ Berghout, Christopher ‘sweetdreams’ Sexton, and Francisco “k4shera” Alves are all on the market, ready to join new teams to conquer the circuit next year.

NRG Apex Legends playerJoe Brady/ ALGS
NRG left Apex Legends esports, leaving a trio of players on the market

This tracker will cover the biggest moves in all regions, though its main focus will be on North American Pro League rosters and players. The full list of teams participating in the NA Pro League for Year 4 has yet to be announced, so below are the teams that meet the criteria to be invited to the competition via ALGS rules.

Note: Rosters are not final and are subject to change.

North America Pro League rosters

TeamPlayers
XSEToh Nocturnal, FunFPS, sSikezz
DarkZero EsportsZer0, Genburten, Xynew
OpTic GamingSkittlecakes, Knoqd, Dropped
FURIA EsportsXeratricky, Pandxrz, Albralelie
FaZe ClanSnip3down, Frexs, Phony
TSMImperialHal, Reps, Verhulst
The DojoiiTzTimmy, Dezignful, Enemy
100 Thievesscuwry, Onmuu, Vaxlon
ComplexityMonsoon, Lewda, Cody
LG ChivasNeazul, YanYa, Jaguares
SentinelsRkn, Xenial, Koyful
Oxygen EsportsVein, Reedzm aidanthedestroye, Muffins
Disguiseddooplex, lou, senoxe
Ex-NRG Esports slotNafen, sweetdreams, Gild

2024 off-season tracker for ALGS rosters

September 19:

  • DarkZero’s Genburten shuts down rumors of changes in the team. “It’s just impression-farming,” he said.

September 18:

  • Element6 player Slayers announces that he is exploring his options in the off-season.

September 17:

September 15:

September 14:

  • th0rfinnnnn leaves Entropiq.
  • SirDel parts ways with Pioneers.
  • StrafingFlame, PlayerKay and EzFlash part ways with BLVKHVND.

