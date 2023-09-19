ALGS 2024 rostermania tracker: Apex Legends team rosters and rumors

The 2024 ALGS rostermania season should see multiple rosters and Apex Legends teams shuffle around their players as the start of Year 4 looms. Keep track of all the changes and the latest rumors here.

Year 3 of Apex Legends’ esports circuit has come to an end following the ALGS Championship in Birmingham. Shortly before TSM were crowned champions after a dramatic final, it was announced that ALGS Year 4 will be kicking off this Fall, with more details to be announced soon.

With the conclusion of the World Championship, the first announcements have already started rolling in. NRG and Acend are both leaving Apex Legends esports, leaving big holes to fill in North America and EMEA. Players like Keon ‘Keon’ Berghout, Christopher ‘sweetdreams’ Sexton, and Francisco “k4shera” Alves are all on the market, ready to join new teams to conquer the circuit next year.

Joe Brady/ ALGS NRG left Apex Legends esports, leaving a trio of players on the market

This tracker will cover the biggest moves in all regions, though its main focus will be on North American Pro League rosters and players. The full list of teams participating in the NA Pro League for Year 4 has yet to be announced, so below are the teams that meet the criteria to be invited to the competition via ALGS rules.

Note: Rosters are not final and are subject to change.

North America Pro League rosters

Team Players XSET oh Nocturnal, FunFPS, sSikezz DarkZero Esports Zer0, Genburten, Xynew OpTic Gaming Skittlecakes, Knoqd, Dropped FURIA Esports Xeratricky, Pandxrz, Albralelie FaZe Clan Snip3down, Frexs, Phony TSM ImperialHal, Reps, Verhulst The Dojo iiTzTimmy, Dezignful, Enemy 100 Thieves scuwry, Onmuu, Vaxlon Complexity Monsoon, Lewda, Cody LG Chivas Neazul, YanYa, Jaguares Sentinels Rkn, Xenial, Koyful Oxygen Esports Vein, Reedzm aidanthedestroye, Muffins Disguised dooplex, lou, senoxe Ex-NRG Esports slot Nafen, sweetdreams, Gild

2024 off-season tracker for ALGS rosters

September 19:

DarkZero’s Genburten shuts down rumors of changes in the team. “It’s just impression-farming,” he said.

September 18:

Element6 player Slayers announces that he is exploring his options in the off-season.

September 17:

k4shera reveals that he will prioritize offers from NA teams.

Acend parts ways with its roster and head coach as the org leaves the esport.

Zaine leaves Pioneers.

September 15:

NRG Esports leaves Apex Legends esports and drops its roster.

Noctem Esports drops its roster as their contracts come to an end.

Keon leaves Yummy Boys and announces he is looking for a new team to join.

September 14: