Sources: Toronto Ultra in talks with Envoy for 2024 CDL roster

According to Dexerto sources, former LA Thieves star Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon has been in talks with Toronto Ultra over the possibility of signing with them for the upcoming 2023/24 Call of Duty League season, as they look to go one better next year to become world champions.

Ultra had a fantastic year, all things considered, winning Major 3 and placing second at Championship Weekend, losing out only to New York Subliners.

That’s why it came as a huge surprise when they released rookie SMG Charlie ‘Hicksy’ Hicks, who was instrumental in putting the team in the prime position to lift the trophy in his first-ever pro tournament, as well as rumors that they might be looking to sell both Tobias ‘CleanX’ Juul Jonsson and Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven.

With free agency just days away at the time of writing, Ultra might be looking to get their business done early, and they appear to be aiming right for the top with this potential move.

Envoy to Toronto Ultra?

Twitter: DylanEnvoy Envoy is one of the most hotly-contested signatures of this offseason.

Most recently, Envoy has been linked with a move to OpTic Texas alongside LA Thieves teammate Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan, but other teams are looking to play spoiler to both of those moves, including Toronto for Envoy.

There are very few elite SMGs available on the free agency market, and Envoy and Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari have become some of the most hotly-contested names among top organizations.

Hannon would mark an upgrade on almost any team in the CDL, and is a difference-maker on the map, meaning he could be the difference between winning and losing for many teams in the league, especially when you look at how close Toronto Ultra came at Champs.

With discussions between players and organizations constantly ongoing over this busy period, nothing is set in stone yet, but it looks as though Ultra are keen on packing a punch this offseason.