Sources: OpTic Texas hold talks with Envoy and Drazah for CDL 2024 team

According to Dexerto sources, OpTic Texas have held initial talks to bring LA Thieves stars Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan and Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon to the team for the 2023/24 Call of Duty League season.

While it’s still extremely early in the rostermania life-cycle, rumors have already started to spread in abundance. Fans and players alike expect mass changes from as many as 11 of the 12 franchises — with Champs winners New York Subliners the only team firmly expected to stick.

Article continues after ad

One huge question has been that of the OpTic Texas roster, with a ragtag combination of players coming together in 2023 while reports suggested that they were willing to make Seattle Surge’s Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari the most expensive player in Call of Duty history.

That saw them end up with Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell, Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro and Daniel ‘Ghosty’ Rothe on the team, seeing almost immediate success with back-to-back second-place finishes at Major 3 and Major 4 respectively.

Article continues after ad

However, they weren’t able to carry their strong performance through to the later stages of the season and ultimately fell short of expectations at CDL Champs 2023 and didn’t even manage a podium finish. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re planning to make some changes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

OpTic Texas planning big changes for CDL 2024

According to our sources, OpTic have held talks with two of LA Thieves’ 2022 world championship roster to join them for the Modern Warfare 3 season in 2024, with Envoy and Drazah in their sights to play alongside Dashy and Shotzzy. However, nothing is set in stone at this time.

Article continues after ad

The free agency window doesn’t open until Monday, July 3, meaning there’s still plenty of time for things to change. Though, with both players being unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason, negotiations could be very simple if this roster is what all parties involved want.

What this would mean for both Pred — who many have assumed to be a guaranteed pick-up for OpTic — and the LA Thieves remains to be seen. The Thieves could have the pull to bring over superstar players to replace the departed should they end up on OpTic, but with multiple players and organizations fighting to form the best rosters possible, the competition could really be heating up.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned already this move definitely isn’t guaranteed right now, but does serve a good indication of what OpTic could be planning to do in the offseason.