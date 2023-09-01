LA Thieves announce 2023/24 CDL roster with EU & NA stars

LA Thieves have officially announced their roster for the 2023/24 Call of Duty League season, featuring a mix of European and North American talent, after waving goodbye to their World Championship-winning team.

With the culmination of the 2022/23 season, LA Thieves did not re-sign the quartet that won the organization its first World Championship ring. Sam ‘Octane’ Larew retired from competing, Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams joined OpTic Texas, Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon joined Toronto Ultra, and Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan joined Atlanta FaZe.

That left them with a complete rebuild to work on during the offseason as Modern Warfare 3 approaches, as coaches Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan and Shane ‘SHANEE’ McKerral assessed their options of who they could realistically bring to Los Angeles amid budget cuts not just for Thieves but across the league.

LA Thieves announce 2023/24 CDL roster

Now, the LA Thieves have finally announced their roster after weeks of speculation and anticipation from fans, bringing in the following players to help find success in the coming year:

Daniel ‘Ghosty’ Rothe

Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid

Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan

Joe ‘JoeDeceives’ Romero

This is the same team that Dexerto first reported back in late July, as Thieves sought to put together their squad following the formation of what has started to become known as the ‘Top 4’ teams in the CDL.

OpTic Texas, Atlanta FaZe, New York Subliners, and Toronto Ultra were the first to make their moves, hoping to capitalize and bring in the best players to keep themselves on top.

Thieves were not able to match the top teams when it came to recruiting big-name talent, but they’ve pulled together a high-ceiling team that they will be hoping can still challenge for championships.

With Thieves having announced their squad, there are now just four teams left to reveal the stars they’ve signed. Rumors have been scarce around LA Guerrillas, Vegas Legion, and London Royal Ravens, though we have reported on the expected Seattle Surge roster earlier in the offseason.

Be sure to keep up with all of our CDL rostermania news, leaks and rumors!