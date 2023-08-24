Miami Heretics takes over Florida Mutineers’ CDL spot following partnership

On Thursday, August 24, it was announced after months of speculation that Spanish organization Team Heretics will be taking over the Florida Mutineers Call of Duty League spot, with the team rebranding to Miami Heretics.

In May 2023, Dexerto first reported that Mutineers owner Misfits would be partnering with Team Heretics to create Miami Heretics with an all-Spanish roster. The move sought to bring back the energy that Heretics became known for in their successful Black Ops 4 season.

While there had been no confirmation since the initial reports, both Heretics and Mutineers hinted on social media at something major happening, including the Florida side changing their Twitter bio to Spanish and beginning to tweet in Spanish.

There had been suggestions that the deal had fallen through, especially when the Miami Heretics trademark was abandoned in early July, leading to speculation that the Mutineers would be running it back with some of their former players.

Now, we know that isn’t the case, as Heretics has confirmed, on the seventh anniversary of the organization, that it will be competing in the CDL as Miami Heretics.

Miami Heretics reveal full Spanish 2024 CDL roster

A few familiar faces are returning to the main stage with the Miami Heretics, including former players from their incredibly popular Black Ops 4 roster.

Eric ‘EriKBooM’ Ferrer, Alejandro ‘Lucky’ López, Adrian ‘MettalZ’ Serrano, and Juan ‘JurNii’ Antonio Gonzalez Munoz join Vikul to form the inaugural Miami Heretics roster. This is the first full Spanish team in CDL history.

Every player announced has plenty of experience at the highest level and in Challengers. EriKBoom and Mettalz even placed second together on Team Notorious in the Call of Duty Challengers 2023 Finals, building all-important chemistry to take into the new season and come out all guns blazing.

As for the former Florida Mutineers players, some of them are still up in the air. Kenyen ‘Capsidal’ Sutton has officially joined the Boston Breach, but Colt ‘Havok’ McLendon, Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson, and Carson ‘Brack’ Newberry are still without teams and haven’t been linked to the other franchises.

For more, make sure to follow our complete coverage of the 2024 CDL rostermania.