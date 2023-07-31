OpTic Texas finalizes CDL roster with Pred & Kenny for next season

OpTic Texas has finalized its CDL roster with the new additions of Pred and Kenny joining Dashy and Shotzzy for the 2023-2024 season.

After a turbulent 2022-2023 season which saw OpTic Texas shuffle its starting lineup on multiple occasions, and even marked the end of Scump’s legendary career, the team has now shaken things up once more in the offseason after releasing Huke and Ghosty.

And on July 30, as we previously reported, OpTic Texas announced that Pred and Kenny will be joining OpTic mainstays Dashy and Shotzzy to round out their 2023-2024 roster.

Kenny had played under OpTic before, however, under a completely different banner of OpTic Gaming LA. He saw some successes in OGLA, though it was with the LA Thieves where he truly made his name in the CDL era.

Winning the 2021-2022 CDL Championship and the MVP award along with it, Kenny was one of the team’s star players. The 2022-2023 season, however, was up and down for Kenny and LA Thieves. Seeing two grand finals appearances, with a win in Major 4, the reigning champs then went out last in the 2023 Championships.

Meanwhile, Aussie star Pred was part of Seattle Surge’s roster, immediately proving himself as one of APAC’s greatest talents as the only player from the region to win a Major in 2022.

After a successful debut year in the CDL, Pred’s 2023 was similarly up-and-down with Seattle. Together they had one Grand Finals appearance in Major 1, however, lost to the eventual champs New York Subliners in the tournament. Ironically, it was Pred and his former Seattle squad who eliminated OpTic from this year’s Champs event.

Now official, here’s the full OpTic Texas’ roster for the 2023-2024 season: