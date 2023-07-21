Sources: LA Thieves targeting roster of Ghosty, Afro, Cammy & JoeDeceives

According to Dexerto sources, LA Thieves are starting to put the finishing touches to their Call of Duty League roster for the 2023/24 season, with a mix of young stars and top European talent.

LA Thieves found themselves in an unenviable situation following the culmination of the 2022/23 season, with budget cuts dictating what was to result in some uncertainty over their roster.

This ended with all 4 players either leaving the organization or, in the case of Sam ‘Octane’ Larew, retiring.

Article continues after ad

Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan signed with Atlanta FaZe, Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon joined Toronto Ultra and Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams has been heavily linked with a move away to OpTic Texas.

LA Thieves 2023/24 CDL roster

So, with the top teams and players locked up, the Thieves have been tasked with building a squad of the best available players.

With that in mind, a roster that they are currently targeting consists of:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Daniel ‘Ghosty’ Rothe

Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid

Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan

Joe ‘JoeDeceives’ Romero

At the time of writing, no contracts have been signed, so there is still scope for the situation to change.

Article continues after ad

Cammy and Afro previously played for Minnesota Røkkr together, in what turned out to be a lacklustre season as they finished 6th in the regular season standings, having struggled much throughout the middle portion of the year.

JoeDeceives was a standout player on the struggling LA Guerrillas side and certainly proved his value in the pro league during his rookie year, while Ghosty was the mastermind that helped turn OpTic Texas’ season around, and was released at the end of the year much to the chagrin of many OpTic fans.

Article continues after ad

Another name that has been mentioned is EU Challengers star Abuzah, though multiple sources couldn’t confirm this.

Make sure to check out our full CDL rostermania hub for all the latest news and rumors.