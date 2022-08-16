How to share games and Game Pass on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Game sharing on Xbox is a great way to have access to a wider collection of games on a budget, so here’s everything you need to know on how you can share games (and Game Pass!) between the Xbox One and Series X|S consoles.

Game sharing is an inbuilt feature in Xbox consoles that allows two devices to share their libraries seamlessly. The advantages of this feature are many — not only does it help you to enjoy a large variety of games, but also without burning a hole in your pocket.

One of the best parts about this feature is that it even allows you to share Xbox Live Gold memberships, including Game Pass! What’s more, you even get to enjoy it on multiple Xbox consoles including Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Disclaimer: Make sure that you only share games with someone trustworthy as account information is quite sensitive. Your details ending up in the wrong hands may cause severe inconveniences.

If you’re wondering how to share games and Game Pass on Xbox consoles, our handy guide has got all the information you need.

Contents

Requirements to share games on Xbox

In order to share games on Xbox, all you’ll need to do is ensure you’ve got your console and your friend’s login details to hand, while also making sure you have a valid Xbox Live Subscription.

How to enable game sharing on Xbox

As we mentioned earlier, you can enable game sharing on any latest gen Xbox consoles. This includes the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The steps required to do this are quite easy and don’t take much time at all.

However, if you are unaware, here’s a simple set of steps that you can follow:

Boot up your console.

Sign in to your Xbox Live account.

Then, press the Xbox button and head to the left side of the menu.

and head to the left side of the menu. Once you see the ‘ Add New ‘ option, press the ‘A’ button on your controller. This will help you to add your friend’s account.

‘ option, on your controller. This will help you to add your friend’s account. Enter your friend’s login credentials carefully and then again press the ‘A’ button.

carefully and then again press the ‘A’ button. Follow the instructions on the screen and set your preferences accordingly.

Now, press the Xbox button, select ‘ Sign in ‘, and the ‘A’ button, again. In this step, you need to select your friend’s account that you’ve just added.

‘, and the ‘A’ button, again. In this step, you need to select your friend’s account that you’ve just added. Press the Xbox button and head to the ‘ Settings ‘ option.

‘ option. Select ‘ Personalization ‘ followed by ‘ My home Xbox ‘.

‘ followed by ‘ ‘. Choose the ‘ Make this my home Xbox ‘ option and press A.

‘ option and press A. Once you’ve done this, you need to repeat the same steps for your friend’s Xbox. This time, you need to enter your Xbox Live login credentials and set their console as your home Xbox.

That’s it — you have now successfully enabled the feature between these two Xbox consoles.

Xbox Sharing Game Pass is also possible on Xbox.

How to share Game Pass on Xbox?

The primary objective of the Game Pass is to allow you to enjoy the vast library anywhere irrespective of the device you’re using. It is possible to share it on Xbox and works in a similar way as the aforementioned steps.

Currently, Xbox Game Pass doesn’t offer a family plan, similar to the likes of Netflix and Spotify. Simply utilize following steps to get it set up:

Before you begin, follow these steps to change your Home Xbox.

Set your friend’s Xbox as the Home Xbox.

That’s it! Now you both can enjoy multiplayer games using a single Game Pass.

The steps are similar for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so make sure you follow them sequentially.

What are the limitations of game sharing on Xbox?

Game sharing on Xbox allows only two people to share their libraries at once. If you want to add a third person to the list, you need to log your friend’s account out and stop sharing the library with them.

You must also remember that the feature allows the sharing of digital copies only and the “Home” Xbox can be changed only five times a year. If you have a physical copy of any game, unfortunately, you can’t share it with your friend.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know on how to share games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. For more news, guides, and tips, be sure to keep updated with our Xbox hub.