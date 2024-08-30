How big is Area 99 in Warzone? Size comparizon with Rebirth Island, Vondel, more

Area 99 is the newest Resurgence map coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, arriving with Black Ops 6 to give battle royale players a new fast-paced experience to grind. But how big is Area 99 compared to other Resurgence maps such as Rebirth Island, Fortune’s Keep, and others?

When the Resurgence mode was first brought to Call of Duty in 2021 with the launch of Black Ops Cold War, Rebirth Island quickly stole the hearts of players who wanted a change from the pace and gameplay of Verdansk.

Article continues after ad

To date, despite several new small maps, Rebirth Island remains the smallest, estimated by Warzone expert JGOD to be approximately 152,865 m².

By comparison, Vondel is the biggest Resurgence map at a huge 2,457,056 m².

But where does Area 99 fit between those?

As mentioned by the devs at COD NEXT on August 28, Area 99 will be “very similar” in size to Rebirth Island, meaning it’s definitely coming up on the smaller side. However, exact measurements will have to wait to be determined.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That means it will likely be slightly bigger or, possibly, even slightly smaller than Rebirth, which makes sense given it is modeled on Nuketown.

All Warzone maps from biggest to smallest

Al Mazrah (7,095,838 m²) Caldera (6,405,025 m²) Verdansk (5,835,157 m²) Urzikstan (5,676,670 m²) Vondel (2,457,056 m²) Fortune’s Keep (240,790 m²) Ashika Island (222,002 m²) Rebirth Island (152,865 m²)

Area 99 is believed to slot in either above or below Rebirth Island in this list. The new map doesn’t have a release date yet but will likely be when Black Ops 6 is integrated into Warzone, which usually happens in December.

For those who care more about the big map, however, we now know that Verdansk will be returning in Black Ops 6 in Spring 2025.