Best STB 556 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The STB 556 is a closed bolt AR with a lethal TTK that thrives at medium-range in Warzone 2, but you’ll need a meta loadout to maximize the gun’s potential.

Picking an AR in Warzone 2 is extremely difficult as there are countless options that all have their strengths and weaknesses.

While you could opt for the laser beam M4 or the classic TAQ-56, the STB 556 is top-tier for medium-range gunfights thanks to its devastating TTK.

Not only that, the weapon has a surprisingly low amount of recoil, making it simple to lock onto targets on Al Mazrah.

Despite this, to make the STB 556 top-tier you need a meta Warzone 2 loadout for the AR, and luckily we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best STB 556 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 24.4″ Bruen S-620

24.4″ Bruen S-620 Muzzle: SAKIN TREAD-40

SAKIN TREAD-40 Magazine: 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

STIP-40 Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

For starters, you’ll want to equip the 24.4″ Bruen S-620 barrel and the SAKIN TREAD-40 muzzle. These attachments will boost the STB 556’s bullet velocity, damage range, and overall stability. This combination allows you to beam down enemies at medium range with minimal recoil, while still maintaining the STB’s trademark damage output.

Following this, ensure you utilize the STIP-40 Grip and the VX Pineapple underbarrel to bolster the ARs kickback even more. With a slower TTK in Warzone 2 compared to MW2, it’s key you land all your shots on target and take advantage of an enemy in the open, so lowering a gun’s recoil will always be essential.

Finally, round off this setup with the 42 Round Mag to ensure you never run out of ammo during an intense skirmish. This is especially useful in Quads where taking out multiple opponents without having to reload is a must.

Activison The STB 556 deals massive damage at medium range.

Best STB 556 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Specter

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

In terms of perk packages, we’ve opted for Specter as it offers a lot of mobility, allows you to track down your opponents, and most importantly, it keeps you off the radar.

The first perk offered by this bundle is Double Time which increases the duration of your tactical sprint by 50% and allows you to crouch faster. As the STB 556 thrives at medium range, repositioning is key, and having extra mobility will always be helpful.

Next up is Tracker, an invaluable perk for aggressive players as it shows the footprints of foes which gives you the opportunity to hunt them down on Al Mazrah. This combines perfectly with Spotter, a perk that shows enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls, ensuring you’re never caught off-guard by a pesky camper.

Finally, Specter includes Ghost which keeps you off enemy UAVs and radars. No matter the match, this Ultimate will always be useful and gives you the chance to catch opponents by surprise.

How to unlock the STB 556 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the STB 556 AR in Warzone 2, you need to reach level 41 overall. This shouldn’t take you long at all and it’s worth noting, you can also do this in MW2 multiplayer which makes it a lot quicker.

Best STB 556 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the STB 556 doesn’t fit your style of play, consider using the TAQ-56, otherwise known as the Scar. This classic AR is versatile thanks to its strong damage output and steady recoil pattern.

It’s guaranteed to be a reliable option on Al Mazrah and is unlocked at level 19, so a lot earlier than the STB 556.

However, to maximize its power, you’ll need a meta loadout for the TAQ-56 and luckily, we’ve got one right here.

That’s all for our STB 556 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

