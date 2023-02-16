Best ISO Hemlock Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 added another weapon to its ever-growing collection of fearsome firearms – the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle. In our best loadout, we’re going to show you the best attachments and Perks you should be running with it.

The ISO Hemlock is the latest Assault Rifle to be added to Modern Warfare 2, thanks to the Season 2 content update. It joins the Chimera in the AR category and gives players another interesting option to check out.

The Assault Rifle class is quite competitive in both MW2 and Warzone 2 this year and the ISO Hemlock is only going to add to that headache for CoD players.

So, to make things easier for you in the game here’s our best ISO Hemlock loadout for you to use in Modern Warfare 2

Contents

Best ISO Hemlock Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Res-2

Res-2 Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Kicking off our best ISO Hemlock Modern Warfare 2 loadout, we’ve gone for the Fielder-T50 Barrel due to several big upgrades including a nice boost to hip fire accuracy. It will also be no surprise to MW2 players that we’ve opted for the FSS OLE-V Laser as it’s just amazing and offers multiple top-quality boosts.

Optics can be down to preference, but it’s gradually become accepted that the Cronen Mini Pro is just a great go-to for most, if not all, guns. Also, the Res-2 Stock is also ideal for gaining more all-around speed to aid your mobility around every map.

To finish off the loadout, we’ve opted for the XTEN Grip for extra speed for your Operator, crucially, Aim Down Sight speed.

Activision

Best ISO Hemlock Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Tactical: Stim

Tracker is a cheat code at times as you can literally follow a trail from a player that has run by you recently, and Battle Hardened is essential for coping with Flash Grenades.

Our bonus Perk is Fast Hands because you can reload much quicker and rotate to your secondary much faster – and it’s incredibly useful.

High Alert is a no-brainer for the Ultimate Perk as it gives you a vital second or two to react when you’ve been spotted by an enemy player.

For Equipment, Flash Grenades will blind your opponents for what feels like forever and a Stim gets you back into the action.

How to unlock the ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle to your loadout in the first place, you will need to reach Sector B11 in the Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass has undergone some changes in the latest round of Call of Duty titles, and reaching Sector B11 shouldn’t take too long to reach.

Best ISO Hemlock alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

If you do unlock the ISO Hemlock, give it a whirl, and decide it’s not for you, then there are plenty of fun options for you to consider including the consistent TAQ-56 AR, and the devastating Fennec SMG to switch things up.

That wraps up our Modern Warfare 2 loadout guide for the Hemlock, so check out some of our other content we have for the game:

