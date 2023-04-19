Warzone 2 guru unveils fastest-killing STB 556 loadout & it’s a must-use

The STB 556 is an easy choice for one of Warzone 2’s best ARs.

The STB 556 received a buff as part of the Season 3 update, leading FaZe Booya to claim it’s one of the best weapons in Warzone 2.

Season 3’s weapon balancing opened the door for new guns to compete for a place in Warzone 2’s long-range meta. The ISO Hemlock and TAQ-56 received slight nerfs, while the STB 556 saw huge improvements across the board.

In Modern Warfare 2019, the AUG was an underrated SMG, which constantly competed as a viable weapon for Warzone and Multiplayer matches. MW2 converted the balanced weapon into an AR and renamed it the STB 556.

Unfortunatley, harder-hitting rifles have overshadowed the STB 556 until now – but Infinity Ward beefed up its damage, leading to Booya proclaiming the weapon as must use.

Booya explains why the STB 556 is the best AR for Ashika Island

FaZe Booya tested the STB 556 on Ashika Island and couldn’t believe how powerful the weapon had become post-weapon balancing.

The update increased the STB’s headshot, leg, and torso damage, as well as increasing its mid-range damage distance.

“This gun got a buff in the Season 3 update, and I was blown away by how good it is,” he admitted. “In my honest opinion, for medium and close range on Ashika Island, it is probably the best gun all-around.”

Booya admitted that the ISO Hemlock is better for longer-range engagements, but he still prefers the STB 556 due to its “amazing” damage output and impressive accuracy.

Best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3

Here is Booya’s STB 556 loadout with attachment tuning included:

Muzzle: 24.4″ Bruen S-620 (+0.50, +0.40)

24.4″ Bruen S-620 (+0.50, +0.40) Barrel: Silentfire XG6 (+1.40, 1.00)

Silentfire XG6 (+1.40, 1.00) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80, +0.40)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80, +0.40) Magazine: 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-3.00, +1.80)

Booya tested multiple muzzles, but believes the Silentfire is the best for ADS speed and damage range.

“After using all of the ARs, I would probably rank this one the best for medium range,” he said.

This loadout is perfect for medium-range engagements on Ashika Island, but also has plenty of potential to wreak havoc in the new Massive Resurgence game mode.