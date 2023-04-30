Warzone 2 guru reveals an “insane” loadout for a buffed Assault Rifle

WhosImmortal has showcased a loadout for STB 556 that makes the AR greatly effective at close and medium ranges in the Season 3 of Warzone 2.

Warzone 2’s Season 3 is here and it brought a variety of balance changes that shook up the meta to its very core.

Players and content creators are searching for underrated gems and surprises among the less popular weapons now that the meta is slowly but surely solidifying in place. The STB 556 is a rifle that is being experimented with intensely due to receiving one of the biggest buffs of all the weapons.

WhosImmortal showcased a great build for the STB 556 in his April 29 video that is a “laser beam, a very fast rifle, and its TTK is one of the best for the close to mid range niche.”

WhosImmortal’s STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2

WhosImmortal explained that he thinks his STB 556 loadout makes the weapon very easy to control with negligible recoil, fast ADS time and great mobility to boot.

To help him achieve that the content creator outfitted the gun with attachments specializing in handling and mobility, to aid the weapons aggression and go toe to toe with the best Warzone 2 SMGs while still being able to outtrade opponents firing at you from medium distances.

Attachments

Barrel: 16.5″ Bruen S901 Barrel

16.5″ Bruen S901 Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

The assault rifle has an extremely rapid TTK at close and medium ranges, perfect for slotting it into your build as either sniper support or simply a close-range weapon.

It’s worth noting that the content creator himself considers the Cronen Mini Pro optic important because the default iron sights of STB are hard to use and obscure a lot of your screen when aiming down sights.

That said, you’ll still want either an AR like the meta-dominating ISO Hemlock or a sniper rifle to cover medium and long ranges where this particular loadout struggles.