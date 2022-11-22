Best Rapp H Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

LMGs in Warzone 2 hit some real blows and the Rapp H is one of them. So, here’s a Rapp H loadout for battle royale with the perfect set of attachments and Perks.

In most shooters, LMGs often get overshadowed by Assault Rifles, making them underrated in return. However, by no means are they inefficient, especially in games like Warzone. The BR experience can get pretty heated up at any given moment and this is when the magazine sizes of LMGs shine.

One such LMG in the game is the Rapp H, which not only boasts a massive magazine but also allows you to spray down enemies even from a distance.

Keep reading as we’ve listed down some of the best attachments for the Rapp H LMG, making it deadly both in medium and long-range combat.

Contents

Best Rapp H Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Optic : Schlager 3.4X

: Schlager 3.4X Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10

: Lachmann TCG-10 Stock : MEER Recoil-56 Factory

: MEER Recoil-56 Factory Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Starting with the Polarfire-S, this muzzle suppresses the sound produced by the weapon and enhances the bullet velocity, damage range, and makes the recoil smooth. This is essential when you’re trying to shoot down multiple enemies at once as it helps with spray transfer.

The Schlager 3.4X optic gives you adequate zoom to trace enemy players so that you don’t miss out on any shots. You may also experiment with this attachment as optics boil down to a personal preference. For the rear grip, we’d recommend the Lachmann TCG-10 one as it helps to control the recoil further.

The MEER Recoil-56 Factory stock is a good option for this weapon as it enhances your walking speed while aiming, recoil, and sprint speed as well. And lastly, we’d recommend the VX Pineapple underbarrel as it improves hip fire accuracy (comes in handy when enemies are in close proximity) and helps to keep the recoil steady.

Activision The Rapp H LMG has a high rate of fire.

Best Rapp H Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1 : Overkill

: Overkill Base Perk 2 : Strong Arm

: Strong Arm Bonus Perk : Spotter

: Spotter Ultimate Perk : Survivor

: Survivor Lethal : Grenade

: Grenade Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenade

The con of using an LMG is reduced mobility and it’s no different for Rapp H. That’s exactly why the Weapon Specialist perk package is suitable here as it gives you access to Overkill. A second primary allows you to run a meta SMG like the Fennec 45 or Vaznev-9K giving you an edge over the enemies in close proximity.

The Strong Arm perk allows you to be more precise with your throwables while Spotter allows you to spot enemy field upgrades, killstreaks, or equipment through walls. For the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor that pings enemies who downed you, and your teammates can revive you quicker.

We recommend the combination of a Grenade for flushing enemies out of cover and a Flash Grenade for disorienting them at the same time.

How to unlock the Rapp H in Warzone 2

Unlocking the Rapp H LMG in Warzone 2 is one tedious process. At first, you’ll need to reach Rank 16 which unlocks the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle and take that to Level 13.

Once you do that, the Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle gets unlocked, which further needs leveling up to 16. This will finally unlock the Rapp H in the game.

Best Rapp H alternatives in Warzone 2

Considering that Rapp H is an LMG, mobility becomes a concern as its one of the most important aspects in battle royale. So, if you’re looking for a more mobile option, you may go with the TAQ-56 AR as it deals great damage and is also one of the meta weapons at the moment.

If SMG is your preferred weapon choice, then Vaznev-9K is one potential option.

So, there you have it — that’s all for our Rapp H loadout. For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

