Best PPSH-41 Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The best PPSH-41 loadout bolsters your close-quarter kill potential, giving you a huge advantage on Vanguard’s smaller maps. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest build.

Just like previous CoD titles, Vanguard features plenty of SMGs that can make short work of your enemies. However, one of the most devastating is that of the PPSH-41. This Russian SMG comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, decent accuracy, and great firepower.

Once you kit the PPSH-41 out with the best attachments, you’ll be wracking up plenty of killstreaks in no time. If you’re looking for an alternative to the game’s popular MP40 and Type 100 loadouts, then our PPSH-41 build has you covered.

Advertisement

Contents

Best PPSH-41 Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: ZAC 300MM

ZAC 300MM Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags

8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

The best PPSH-41 loadout is tailored around boosting the gun’s ammo and accuracy. First up on the list are the Mercury Silencer, ZAC 300MM, and M1941 Hand Stop. All three of these attachments keep your shots on target, enabling you to beam down your foes without any major recoil management.

Meanwhile, the 8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags, Stippled Grip, and Tight Grip Proficiency bolster the SMG’s accuracy even further. Due to the large magazine size of the Nambu mags and fast fire rate, the PPSH-41 can get rather unwieldy when fired for long periods of time.

Fortunately, Tight Grip keeps this SMG from climbing up the screen during prolonged engagements. The PPSH-41 also greatly benefits from the added bullet velocity from Lengthened, while Fully Loaded ensures you have plenty of ammunition to spray down your foes with.

Advertisement

The Slate Reflector gives you an unobstructed view of your surroundings, which is incredibly important when gunning for close-quarter kills. Lastly, the Kovalevskaya Skeletal Stock helps improve your mobility, quickening up your pace and aiding any aggressive rushes.

Best PPSH-41 Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ninja

Perk 2: Forward Intel

Perk 3: Lightweight

Secondary: Machine Pistol

Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

The best PPSH-41 loadout uses Ninja, Forward Intel, and Lightweight as its perk choices. First up on the list is Ninja, which quietens your footsteps and enables you to go for those sneaky ambush kills.

The second perk is Forward Intel. This perk instantly gives you information on enemy respawns without running any reconnaissance killstreaks. Not only can you avoid any frustrating backstabs, but you also be able to get the drop on your foes.

Advertisement

Read More: CoD Vanguard players call for OP attachment to be removed

Lightweight is also a great choice for any close-quarters loadout as it enables you to quickly rush down enemies, while the added movement speed makes you harder to hit. The Machine Pistol is also a great secondary choice as it can deliver some speedy kills if you find yourself out of PPSH-41 ammo.

Lastly, both Stim and Dead Silence help maximize your movement and survivability, giving you the edge needed to overcome the toughest of firefights.

How to unlock the PPSH-41 in Vanguard

In order to unlock the PPSH-41 in CoD Vanguard, you’ll need to reach level 51. This can take some time, so we recommend using any double XP tokens and playing on the Das Haus 24/7 playlist.

Advertisement

Alternative to the PPSH-41 Vanguard loadout

If you’re looking for a good alternative to the PPSH-41, then check out our best M1928 loadout. Just like the PPSH-41, the M1928 comes packed with huge amounts of ammo and an incredibly high fire rate.

While the M1928 may have lower firepower and speed, it’s still a great pick for those that like to beam their foes with a constant hail of bullets. Consider using this SMG until you unlock the PPSH-41.

So, there you have it, the best PPSH-41 loadout that can make short work of multiple enemies in close-quarter firefights. Make sure you check out our other Vanguard loadout guides to get a competitive edge over your foes:

Advertisement

Best Type 100 | Best BAR loadout | Best Automaton loadout | Best Itra loadout | Best MP40 loadout | Best STG44 loadout