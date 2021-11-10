Best Type 100 Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The best Type 100 loadout can net you plenty of close-quarter kills in no time if you use this lethal Vanguard loadout. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest SMG build.

While CoD Vanguard lobbies are dominated by STG44 and MP40 loadouts, the Type 100 is another viable option for those looking to go on close-quarter tears. This Japanese SMG features high speeds, fantastic accuracy, and great firepower.

When the Type 100 is kitted out with the game’s best attachments, you’ll be able to clean up enemies on Das Haus and secure plenty of multikills. Whether you’re aiming to use the Type 100 when the Warzone integration releases or just wish to grind out the Atomic weapon camo, then this SMG loadout will give you plenty of damage.

Best Type 100 Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

Barrel: Warubachi 134MM Rapid

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Warubachi Skeletal

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Fully Loaded

The best Type 100 loadout is tailored around boosting the gun’s firepower and ammo capacity. First up on the list is the M1929 Silencer – a staple choice on Vanguard meta SMGs. This muzzle keeps your shots silenced and increases the gun’s accuracy, while the M1930 Strife Angled underbarrel also improves this area even further.

Having attachments that aid the Type 100’s accuracy is incredibly important, especially since they help counter the recoil from using the .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags. However, the added damage, bullet velocity, range, and penetration from this Magazine are well worth the tradeoff.

Adding to the damage range is the Warubachi 134MM Rapid barrel, which helps give you a fighting chance during mid-range firefights. The Slate Reflector also provides you with a clean sight without any obstructions to your vision.

The Type 100’s main damage increase comes from both the Hollow Point rounds and Vital Proficiency attachments. Not only do these increase limb damage, but they also apply the headshot damage bonus to bodyshots. This greatly increases your DPS and turns the Type 100 into an absolute monster.

Meanwhile, the Warubachi Skeletal and Fabric Grip enhance the gun’s ADS speed and overall mobility, enabling you to aggressively rush down your foes and react to incoming threats. Pair this with Fully Loaded and you have an SMG that can mow down multiple enemies in the blink of an eye.

Best Type 100 Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ninja

Perk 2: Forward Intel

Perk 3: Lightweight

Secondary: Machine Pistol

Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

The best Type 100 loadout uses Ninja, Forward Intel, and Lightweight as its perk choices. Just like previous CoD titles, Ninja quietens your footsteps, which enables you to go for those sneaky flanks behind enemy lines.

Next up is Forward Intel. This perk is arguably the most powerful in the game as it enables you to instantly gain knowledge on enemy respawn rotations without running any reconnaissance killstreaks.

Lightweight is a great choice for any close-quarters loadout as it enables you to quickly close the gap, while the added movement speed makes you harder to hit. The Machine Pistol is also a solid secondary and can deliver plenty of kills if you run out of Type 100 ammo.

Lastly, both the Stim and Dead Silence help maximize your movement and survivability, enabling you to turn the tide of even the fiercest of firefights.

How to unlock the Type 100 in Vanguard

In order to unlock the Type 100 in CoD Vanguard, you’ll need to reach level 39. This shouldn’t take too long if you make use of double XP tokens and play on the Das Haus 24/7 playlist.

Meanwhile, the higher density of players in the Blitz Combat Pacing can also help you secure more kills per game.

Alternative to the Type 100 Vanguard loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative loadout to the Type 100, check out our best M1928 loadout. This iconic SMG comes packed with even higher speeds, firepower, and great ammo capacity than the Type 100.

Despite being unlocked earlier than the Japanese SMG, the M1928 is a solid replacement for those who prefer having more ammo at their disposal. This also makes it a great pick on maps with higher volumes of enemy players.

So, there you have it, the best Type 100 loadout that can quickly melt enemies in close-quarter firefights.

