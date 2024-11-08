Best loadouts for Stakeout 24/7 in Black Ops 6

The Stakeout 24/7 playlist is bringing some extra chaos to Black Ops 6, so if you want to get the most out of it, you need to make sure you’re running the best loadouts.

It’s no secret that the launch maps in Black Ops 6 have been divisive. However, while many of the traditional 6v6 maps have been criticized, Stakeout has emerged as an instant classic that feels like the game’s version of Shipment.

To capitalize on the hype, Treyarch have released a Stakeout 24/7 playlist. So, if you’re jumping into the madness, here are the best weapons and builds to run.

Best guns for Stakeout in BO6

The small, narrow corridors of Stakeout mean it’s primed for close-range weapons, especially SMGs and Shotguns. Unlike Nuketown, there’s only a couple of spots that are ideal for sniping, so I’d advise against running one unless you’re desperate to level it up.

Assault Rifles are also a solid pick, but you might find yourself getting caught out by enemies running faster-killing guns. Luckily, the category has one standout that is absolutely ideal for the map’s close-range chaos.

Best Stakeout loadouts

PP-919

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Fast Mag 1

Fast Mag 1 Underbarrel: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Dexerto / Activision The PP-919 is ideal for Stakeout

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk Greed : Gung Ho

: Gung Ho Specialty: Recon

Recon Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Sleeper Agent

In truth, virtually any SMG is perfect for Stakeout in Black Ops 6, but what separates the PP-919 from the rest is its ammo capacity. By coming with 50 rounds per mag, even with the Fast Mag 1 attachment, you can gun down multiple enemies without needing to reload.

This is essential, as the map often forces you into multiple fights one after another, with little room to breathe. So, if you want an SMG with plenty of damage that you won’t need to reload constantly, this is the gun for you.

AS Val

Barrel: Suppressed Reinforced Barrel

Suppressed Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Dexerto / Activision Not many weapons can outgun the AS Val

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk Greed : Gung-Ho

: Gung-Ho Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Sleeper Agent

The AS Val isn’t just one of the ideal weapons to run on Stakeout, it’s also one the best guns in the entire game. While other Assault Rifles often get outgunned at close range, the Val’s fire rate gives it a TTK that can rival meta SMGs.

It’s also much more mobile than the other options in its class, allowing you to sprint, slide, and dive around corners to catch enemies unaware. It’s also the last gun you unlock, so Stakeout 24/7 is the perfect place to level it up before you Prestige and lose it again.

ASG-89

Muzzle: Modified Choke

Modified Choke Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Laser: Target Laser

Target Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto / Activision The ASG-89 can dominate close-range maps

Combat Specialty: Recon

Recon Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Vigilance

Vigilance Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Field Upgrade: Sleeper Agent

Being killed by a Shotgun is undoubtedly frustrating, but you can’t ’em — join ’em. This map feels tailor-made for a shotty and the ASG-89 is an absolute monster in the right hands.

The Marine SP is also pretty deadly, but the ASG’s semi-auto fire rate makes it much more suited to Stakeout’s frantic matches. If you find yourself in a room with multiple enemies, you can spam the trigger to drop them all in rapid succession, without having to pause between each shot.

With Warzone integration around the corner, Stakout 24/7 is the ideal place to unlock attachments ahead of the new season. So here are the best guns to level up ready for Warzone Season 1.