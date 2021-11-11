Best ‘broken’ CoD Vanguard Bayonet loadouts: Weapons, attachments, Perks

CoD Vanguard lobbies are being torn apart by a number of ‘broken’ Bayonet Assault Rifle loadouts. We’ve got the full rundown on how to build your own setup to boost melee range.

With CoD Vanguard now out in the wild, players have quickly flocked to a handful of extremely powerful loadouts. From banned STG44 builds to insane Shotgun classes calling in the world’s quickest nukes, there’s plenty to be cautious of.

If you’re a fan of Assault Rifles though, one key setup has likely grabbed your attention already: The Bayonet. With the right Perks around the attachment, the Bayonet can have you insta-killing anyone from meters away.

From the optimal ARs you should be using with Bayonets to the best attachments that complement each build, we’ve got you covered with a complete Vanguard guide.

Ultimate CoD Vanguard Bayonet loadout: Volkssturmgewehr setup

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: VDD 287MM

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: SA Converted

Underbarrel: Bayonet

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Proficiency: Fleet

Kit: Reach

Before you even jump into the Gunsmith, it’s crucial you pick the perfect gun for the job. Coming in with the best movement speed of any AR in Vanguard, the Volkssturmgewehr is a must-pick for the best Bayonet class today.

Everything from here on out is designed to boost movement speed by any means necessary. From the 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags to the SA Converted Stock, every attachment helps you zoom through the map.

Most importantly with this build, however, is the Fleet Proficiency and the Reach Kit. The former provides a massive boost to movement speed and it’s an option that’s not available on every AR, so take full advantage of it here with the Volk. Similarly, Reach is essential to buff your melee range more than anything else in this build.

With these two attachments at the ready, you’ll be the fastest player in any lobby and more than capable of a one-hit melee kill from maximum range.



Ultimate CoD Vanguard Bayonet loadout: Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: Dauntless

Perk 2: Tracker

Perk 3: Lightweight

Secondary: FS Fighting Knife

Lethal: Thermite

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

This Volk loadout is already deadly with the right attachments but picking optimal Perks and equipment adds a little extra to the melee-based playstyle.

First up comes Dauntless in the Perk 1 slot. While it’s not the most popular option, this Perk completely negates any movement-reducing effects. Whether it’s stuns, dampening bullets, or anything in between, Dauntless will keep you moving at full speed through it all.

It’s also crucial you bring Stims into the equation through your Tactical slot. Not only do these replenish health, but they also reset Tactical Sprint as well. So if you’re chasing an enemy down, quickly popping a Stim can keep you full sprinting longer than usual.



Alternate STG44 CoD Vanguard Bayonet loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: VDD 320MM 02B

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Bayonet

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Reach

If you’d rather use something other than the Volk, or you simply haven’t unlocked it yet, fear not. With the Bayonet unlockable on every AR, the choice is ultimately yours as to where you use it. But for the second-best option in Vanguard today, you can’t look past this STG44 Bayonet class.

Using most of the same attachments, you’ll be boosting movement speed a great deal while keeping the ‘broken’ melee range intact.

The only notable difference here is that the STG can’t run with the Fleet Proficiency to further buff move speed. As a result, we’ve traded it out with Vital to help in a jiffy if you ever need to fire the gun as a last resort.



Alternate STG44 CoD Vanguard Bayonet loadout: Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: Dauntless

Perk 2: Tracker

Perk 3: Lightweight

Secondary: FS Fighting Knife

Lethal: Thermite

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

The same logic applies here with the STG Bayonet build. Every Perk and every piece of equipment is designed to maximize movement speed at all costs.

Armor is also the most important Field Upgrade for any Bayonet class due to its extra health. Surviving a few more shots on your way to stabbing a target will always come in handy.

So that’s everything there is to know about the very best Bayonet classes in Vanguard today. If you’d rather play with a more regular style and actually shoot targets, however, be sure to brush up on our top Vanguard loadouts below:

