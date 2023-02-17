Best KV Broadside Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

The KV Broadside is a 12 gauge shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 that stands as the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in its category, but you’ll need a top-tier loadout to maximize its power.

Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 patch is well underway and the update has introduced a huge amount of new content to the game.

While the Dual Kodachis and the ISO Hemlock AR are brilliant new additions, it’s the KV Broadside that’s getting a lot of attention thanks to the shotgun’s overwhelming firepower.

Although the gun isn’t suited to the mid to long-range gunfights of Warzone 2, it thrives in MW2 multiplayer where close-quarters skirmishes happen frequently.

Despite this, it’s key you run the meta KV Broadside loadout in Modern Warfare 2, or you risk wasting a lot of the weapon’s deadly potential.

Contents

Best KV Broadside Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: SA MX-50

SA MX-50 Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

25 Shell Drum Bolt: Dashbolt 60

For starters, make sure to equip the SA MX-50 muzzle for increased bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. Follow this up with the Dashbolt 60, which increases the semi-automatic shotgun’s fire rate, making it even more potent at close-range.

Next, utilize the Merc Foregrip underbarrel to enhance your hip-fire accuracy, control, and overall recoil stabilization. This in combination with Point-G3P 04 laser ensures your hip-fire is top tier, and the laser even adds improved mobility.

Finally, round off the loadout with the 25 Shell Drum to ensure you never run out of ammo and can take out multiple opponents without reloading.

Activison The KV Broadside is deadly at close quarters in MW2.

Best KV Broadside Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Tactical: Stim

In terms of perks, we suggest running Overkill in the first slot, as having access to a meta mid to long-range weapon is vital. We recommend using the RPK, TAQ-56, or the ISO Hemlock.

Next, make sure to run Battle Hardened so you’re more resistant to tactical and Fast Hands so you can reload quicker, and switch to secondary almost instantly.

Finally, High Alert is top-tier as it ensures you always know when an enemy has you in their sights.

Round off the loadout with Flash Grenade aggressive pushes and a Stim for an extra boost of health when needed.

How to unlock the KV Broadside in Modern Warfare 2

If you’re looking to unlock the KV Broadside in Modern Warfare 2, there are no challenges to complete. Instead, you just have to progress the Season 2 Battle Pass.

The weapon can be found in Sector B4 so just keep playing matches and eventually, you’ll unlock this powerful shotgun.

Best KV Broadside alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

If the KV Broadside just doesn’t fit your playstyle, consider testing out the Lockwood 300, another deadly shotgun in MW2.

This gun has the raw firepower to wipe out enemies with ease at close-range, and plenty of mobility to maneuver around the map.

Of course, if you want to get the most out of the Lockwood 300 in MW2, you’ll need a dedicated guide and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Now that you have the best KV Broadside loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can check out some of our other handy MW2 guides:

