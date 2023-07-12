All weapon buffs & nerfs in Warzone and MW2 Season 4 Reloaded
With each midseason ‘Reloaded’ update, Call of Duty brings in a number of new features to keep Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 feeling fresh, be it with new maps or weapons or balancing certain guns to shift the meta. Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 4 Reloaded.
With the constant ongoing nature of Call of Duty multiplayer and battle royale, weapon buffs and nerfs can be paramount to players’ enjoyment of the games, and creating a good, balanced meta is key.
That’s why there’s a constant focus from Warzone devs Raven Software and MW2 devs Infinity Ward to look at the power of their guns with each update and try to make overpowered weapons less powerful, and underused guns more powerful.
With that said, here are all the changes made for Season 4 Reloaded.
(Be sure to also check out our Warzone patch notes and Modern Warfare 2 patch notes for the latest update.)
Season 4 Reloaded weapon buffs & nerfs
Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in S4 Reloaded.
Submachine Guns
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- ISO 45
- Reduced close range damage
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased hip spread
- Vaznev 9k
- Reduced close-mid damage distance
Assault Rifles
- Kastov 762
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased time to ADS
- Kastov-74u
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased hip spread
- TAQ-56
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
Shotguns
- KV Broadside
- Increased mid range damage | MWII Only
- Bryson 800
- Reduced damage to head, upper torso, legs, and arms | MWII Only
- Reduced mid damage range slightly | MWII Only
- Bryson 890
- Reduced damage to arms | MWII Only
- Increased damage to lower torso | MWII Only
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Expedite 12
- Increase damage to head and upper torso | MWII Only
- Reduced ADS time
- Reduced hip spread
Marksman Rifles
- Tempus Torrent
- Reduced close to mid range damage | MWII Only
- Reduced neck location damage | MWII Only
- Increased time to ADS
- EBR-14
- Reduced ADS movement speed
- Reduced hip strafe speed
- Lockwood MK2
- Reduced time to ADS
- Movement increase
- SA-B 60
- Movement increase
- Fixed an issue with Underbarrel Grenade Launchers that prevented explosion effects from occurring when hitting Players with a direct shot as long as the grenade is at arming distance
- The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22” Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments
- The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments
- Fixed a crash that could occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver