All weapon buffs & nerfs in Warzone and MW2 Season 4 Reloaded

With each midseason ‘Reloaded’ update, Call of Duty brings in a number of new features to keep Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 feeling fresh, be it with new maps or weapons or balancing certain guns to shift the meta. Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 4 Reloaded.

With the constant ongoing nature of Call of Duty multiplayer and battle royale, weapon buffs and nerfs can be paramount to players’ enjoyment of the games, and creating a good, balanced meta is key.

That’s why there’s a constant focus from Warzone devs Raven Software and MW2 devs Infinity Ward to look at the power of their guns with each update and try to make overpowered weapons less powerful, and underused guns more powerful.

With that said, here are all the changes made for Season 4 Reloaded.

(Be sure to also check out our Warzone patch notes and Modern Warfare 2 patch notes for the latest update.)

Season 4 Reloaded weapon buffs & nerfs

Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in S4 Reloaded.

Submachine Guns

ISO 45 Reduced close range damage Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only Increased hip spread



Vaznev 9k Reduced close-mid damage distance



Assault Rifles

Kastov 762 Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only Increased time to ADS



Kastov-74u Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only Increased hip spread



TAQ-56 Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only



Shotguns

KV Broadside Increased mid range damage | MWII Only



Bryson 800 Reduced damage to head, upper torso, legs, and arms | MWII Only Reduced mid damage range slightly | MWII Only



Bryson 890 Reduced damage to arms | MWII Only Increased damage to lower torso | MWII Only Increased ADS movement speed



Expedite 12 Increase damage to head and upper torso | MWII Only Reduced ADS time Reduced hip spread



Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent Reduced close to mid range damage | MWII Only Reduced neck location damage | MWII Only Increased time to ADS



EBR-14 Reduced ADS movement speed Reduced hip strafe speed



Lockwood MK2 Reduced time to ADS Movement increase



SA-B 60 Movement increase

