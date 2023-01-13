Best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs: loadouts, attachments & perks

Modern Warfare 2’s SMGs are a varied bunch, but with so many to choose from it can be hard to know which are the strongest and how should they should be used. Here are the best MW2 SMGs, alongside recommended loadouts.
Modern Warfare 2 is just about settling down into a tangible meta, with players naturally gravitating toward certain weapons, attachments and play styles.
As ever, there’s a diverse and varied pool of submachine guns for players to wade through. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, but which are the best to use in the Season One Reloaded era?
Here, we’re ranking the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, from nine all the way down to one. We’ll also run through our recommended builds for each to ensure you can get the most out of your SMG, whichever you take into a game with you.
Best SMGs in MW2
9. VEL 46
Best MW2 VEL 46 Loadout
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Barrel: Schlager RV-8
- Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser
- Stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed
- Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip
The VEL 46 is the MP7 from CoD history. However, it doesn’t hit nearly as hard as some MP7s of the past and, resultantly, we can’t really recommend it all that much. A buff is needed in the near future.
8. MX9
Best MW2 MX9 Loadout
- Muzzle: Forge DX90-F
- Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard
- Optic: SZ Mini
- Comb: FTAC C11 Riser
- Magazine: 32 Round Mag
The MX9 is easy to use thanks its complete lack of recoil. Unfortunately, it comes with mags that are too small and range that leaves a lot to be desired.
7. BAS-P
Best MW2 BAS-P Loadout
- Barrel: 10.5″ Bruen Typhon
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Rear Grip: D37 Grip
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
The BAS-P has a decent TTK thanks to its fast fire-rate. Hitting shots regularly is a challenge though, as it comes with considerable kick that you’ll need to learn in order to master.
6. PDSW 528
Best MW2 PDSW 528 Loadout
- Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider
- Barrel: 9.5″ Duke-30
- Stock: CQB Stock
- Rail: Integrated Reflex Rail
- Ammunition: 5.7x28mm Overpressured
The PDSW’s major strength is in having 50-round magazines by default, meaning you won’t need to reload very frequently. It may be a jack-of-all-trades but it really is the master of none.
5. Fennec 45
Best MW2 Fennec 45 Loadout
- Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip
- Underbarrel: FFS Sharkfin 90
- Stock: FTAC Stock Cap
Where it dominates Warzone 2 right now, the Fennec’s kick and frequent need to reload definitely hold it back to a greater extent in multiplayer. If you’re up close though, there’s no weapon you’d rather have.
4. Minibak
Best MW2 Minibak Loadout
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel
- Laser: STOVL DR Laser Box
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
The Minibak hits hard, has a large mag, and handles well. The only thing holding it back from a top three spot on this list is its fire-rate, which leaves you vulnerable to being outgunned by other SMGs up close.
3. FSS Hurricane
Best MW2 FSS Hurricane Loadout
- Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel
- Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip
- Rear Grip: Saxin ZX Grip
- Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
The FSS Hurricane, much like the PDSW, is a bit of an all-rounder in multiplayer. It comes in third thanks to its lack of recoil, handling, mobility and overall consistency.
2. Lachmann Sub
Best MW2 Lachmann Sub Loadout
- Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
- Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel
- Stock: No Stock
- Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40
The Lachmann Sub – or the MP5 – is reliable at close and medium ranges, with a strong TTK and very good handling. There’s a bit of recoil here but a bit of practice will be enough to get you laser-beaming opponents with this SMG behemoth.
1. Vaznev-9K
Best MW2 Vaznev-9K Loadout
- Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
- Laser: Schlager Peq Box IV
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
The Vaznev-9K is the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 by virtue of its rapid TTK. Its fire-rate isn’t the best but high damage and a lack of recoil mean it’s comfortably the most reliable SMG in the game. There’s a reason all the pros are rocking it in CDL matches.
That rounds off our list of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check back in the future because as the game’s meta changes, so will this list!