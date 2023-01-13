Best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs: loadouts, attachments & perks

Modern Warfare 2’s SMGs are a varied bunch, but with so many to choose from it can be hard to know which are the strongest and how should they should be used. Here are the best MW2 SMGs, alongside recommended loadouts.

Modern Warfare 2 is just about settling down into a tangible meta, with players naturally gravitating toward certain weapons, attachments and play styles.

As ever, there’s a diverse and varied pool of submachine guns for players to wade through. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, but which are the best to use in the Season One Reloaded era?

Article continues after ad

Here, we’re ranking the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, from nine all the way down to one. We’ll also run through our recommended builds for each to ensure you can get the most out of your SMG, whichever you take into a game with you.

Best SMGs in MW2

9. VEL 46

Activision The VEL 46 doesn’t do enough in multiplayer.

Best MW2 VEL 46 Loadout

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel : Schlager RV-8

: Schlager RV-8 Laser : Schlager ULO-66 Laser

: Schlager ULO-66 Laser Stock : VEL A-568 Collapsed

: VEL A-568 Collapsed Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

The VEL 46 is the MP7 from CoD history. However, it doesn’t hit nearly as hard as some MP7s of the past and, resultantly, we can’t really recommend it all that much. A buff is needed in the near future.

8. MX9

Activision The MX9 is another SMG that just doesn’t hit hard enough.

Best MW2 MX9 Loadout

Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Forge DX90-F Barrel : 508mm Rear Guard

: 508mm Rear Guard Optic : SZ Mini

: SZ Mini Comb : FTAC C11 Riser

: FTAC C11 Riser Magazine: 32 Round Mag

The MX9 is easy to use thanks its complete lack of recoil. Unfortunately, it comes with mags that are too small and range that leaves a lot to be desired.

Article continues after ad

7. BAS-P

Activision The BAS-P came with Season One.

Best MW2 BAS-P Loadout

Barrel: 10.5″ Bruen Typhon

10.5″ Bruen Typhon Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The BAS-P has a decent TTK thanks to its fast fire-rate. Hitting shots regularly is a challenge though, as it comes with considerable kick that you’ll need to learn in order to master.

6. PDSW 528

Activision The PDSW is middling in MW2’s current meta.

Best MW2 PDSW 528 Loadout

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel : 9.5″ Duke-30

: 9.5″ Duke-30 Stock : CQB Stock

: CQB Stock Rail : Integrated Reflex Rail

: Integrated Reflex Rail Ammunition: 5.7x28mm Overpressured

The PDSW’s major strength is in having 50-round magazines by default, meaning you won’t need to reload very frequently. It may be a jack-of-all-trades but it really is the master of none.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

5. Fennec 45

Activison The Fennec is back in Modern Warfare 2.

Best MW2 Fennec 45 Loadout

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

Fennec Stippled Grip Underbarrel: FFS Sharkfin 90

FFS Sharkfin 90 Stock: FTAC Stock Cap

Where it dominates Warzone 2 right now, the Fennec’s kick and frequent need to reload definitely hold it back to a greater extent in multiplayer. If you’re up close though, there’s no weapon you’d rather have.

Article continues after ad

4. Minibak

Activision The Minibak is the PP-19 Bizon from MW2019.

Best MW2 Minibak Loadout

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel

BAK-9 279mm Barrel Laser: STOVL DR Laser Box

STOVL DR Laser Box Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The Minibak hits hard, has a large mag, and handles well. The only thing holding it back from a top three spot on this list is its fire-rate, which leaves you vulnerable to being outgunned by other SMGs up close.

3. FSS Hurricane

Activision The FSS Hurricane takes the bronze medal position.

Best MW2 FSS Hurricane Loadout

Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel

FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

VX Pineapple Vert Grip Rear Grip: Saxin ZX Grip

Saxin ZX Grip Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

The FSS Hurricane, much like the PDSW, is a bit of an all-rounder in multiplayer. It comes in third thanks to its lack of recoil, handling, mobility and overall consistency.

2. Lachmann Sub

Activision The Lachmann Sub is very strong in MW2 as well as WZ2 right now.

Best MW2 Lachmann Sub Loadout

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel

L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40

The Lachmann Sub – or the MP5 – is reliable at close and medium ranges, with a strong TTK and very good handling. There’s a bit of recoil here but a bit of practice will be enough to get you laser-beaming opponents with this SMG behemoth.

Article continues after ad

1. Vaznev-9K

Activision The Vaznev is the best SMG in MW2 right now.

Best MW2 Vaznev-9K Loadout

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: Schlager Peq Box IV

Schlager Peq Box IV Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The Vaznev-9K is the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 by virtue of its rapid TTK. Its fire-rate isn’t the best but high damage and a lack of recoil mean it’s comfortably the most reliable SMG in the game. There’s a reason all the pros are rocking it in CDL matches.

That rounds off our list of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check back in the future because as the game’s meta changes, so will this list!