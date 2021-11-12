Best MG42 CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The MG42 is one of CoD Vanguard’s strongest LMGs and with the right setup, it can be nearly impossible to stop. We’ve got the perfect attachments and the best Perks right here with a complete guide on building the optimal MG42 loadout.

Compared to the more agile SMGs and ARs in CoD Vanguard, LMGs stand their ground as some of the most devastating weapons on offer. With some of the highest damage output in the game, getting the right LMG loadout could have you topping the scoreboards in every match.

As the first LMG unlocked in Vanguard, the MG42 comes in as one of the best picks in the category. Not only is it easy to control off the bat, but with the right attachments, it can be morphed into something even better.

To get you mowing down entire lobbies in no time, here’s our ultimate MG42 loadout in CoD Vanguard.

Best MG42 CoD Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Krausnick 450MM B42MG

Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

Stock: VDD 64M

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 13MM Anti-Material 125 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Blocked by Magazine

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Tight Grip

Kit: Fully Loaded

With our optimal MG42 loadout, the goal is to boost overall damage while keeping your recoil in check. If you lean too far in either direction, it’s going to be a nightmare to control. However, a good mix will see you striking the right balance to form the most powerful yet reliable LMG in Vanguard.

Starting it all off we have the F8 Stabilizer Muzzle. This is a staple for just about any LMG class due its accuracy and damage range boosts. The extra 10% range will have you dealing full damage much further than the default setup.

Next is the Krausnick 450MM B42MG Barrel which fills the same role as our chosen Muzzle. Providing an extra 36.4% damage range to the MG42, along with 40% extra Bullet Velocity and recoil improvements to boot, this attachment can’t be overlooked.

While we’ve settled on the ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Optic, this category is purely down to personal preference. It’s worth keeping an eye out for Optics that come with positive boosts though. Some are purely visual upgrades, but others, like the ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope, actually improve the MG42’s recoil.

The VDD 64M Stock is another must-pick for this MG42 loadout. A huge improvement to accuracy once again keeps your LMG firing like a laser even from long distances.

Now here’s where things get interesting with the 13MM Anti-Material 125 Round Drum Magazine. Although this option comes with huge downsides in terms of accuracy, we’ve countered most of the negative effects with other attachments. This attachment provides a huge 25% damage buff along with an extra 20% Bullet Velocity. It’s the most important attachment here and completely changes how the MG42 functions.

It’s worth noting, however, the Magazine is so powerful that it prevents you from picking an Ammo Type. Therefore, that attachment slot will be left empty for this particular loadout.

Moving on we have the Stippled Grip Rear Grip to once again counteract the recoil effects of the Magazine. This option provides another small boost to keep your shots on point even with the extra damage.

Closing things out, we’ve gone with the Tight Grip Proficiency for even better accuracy over continuous bursts of fire, and the Fully Loaded Kit to start you off with far more ammo than usual.

Best MG42 CoD Vanguard loadout (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Piercing Vision

Perk 3: Double Time

Secondary: 1911

Lethal: Thermite

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

For the rest of this MG42 build, your Perks, Equipment, and Field Upgrade should all complement a guns blazing playstyle.

As a result, we’ve settled on Ghost, Piercing Vision, and Double Time for the Perks. Ghost is crucial to keeping your streaks going as you reposition between lengthy gunfights and Double Time will help get you there faster.

Meanwhile, Piercing Vision is perhaps the most important Perk overall. Landing just one or two shots on an enemy reveals their position through walls, smoke, and anything else in between. Given the strength of the MG42, this allows you to keep firing with perfect accuracy.

Running a 1911 as your Secondary is always handy if reloading isn’t an option. Whether you’re out of ammo or an enemy is simply too close for an LMG, quickly swapping to this deadly pistol will keep you in the fight.

Thermite and Stim are both great picks for lethal and tactical equipment here as the former can cover an area in lethal fire, while the latter will quickly heal you back up after a close gunfight.

Last but not least, the Armor Field Upgrade complements the LMG playstyle perfectly. A little extra health is always a good thing so equipping it with your MG42 is essential.

How to unlock the MG42 in Vanguard

You won’t need to do any grinding to start up with the MG42 as this LMG is accessible as soon as you unlock custom classes at level 4.

This means after just one or two games you can jump right in with the MG42 and start leveling it up to unlock every attachment.

Alternative to the MG42 Vanguard loadout

LMGs certainly aren’t for everyone in CoD Vanguard. If the MG42 isn’t doing it for you, an AR might be more up your alley. The AS44 is one such AR that still packs a solid punch just like this LMG setup.

With the best AS44 loadout, you can tick all the boxes on your way to dominating lobbies in Vanguard.

So that’s all there is to know about the very best MG42 loadout in CoD Vanguard. With new updates coming through almost every week, however, we’ll keep you posted here with any changes to the build as various attachments are buffed or nerfed.

