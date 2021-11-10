Best AS44 CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

With the right AS44 CoD Vanguard loadout, this fast-firing Assault Rifle can have you at the top of the scoreboard in no time. From the best attachments to the correct Perks, here’s a rundown on the optimal class setup for the AS44.

While the likes of the STG44 and the MP40 may be dominating the early meta in Vanguard, that doesn’t mean other deadly guns can’t stand out too. With the right builds, just about anything is viable.

At first glance, the AS44 is one of the fastest ARs in CoD Vanguard. It’s extremely hard to control but with a few select attachments, you can easily tame this beast and be on your way to a V2 Rocket.

Advertisement

Here’s our ultimate AS44 loadout in CoD Vanguard to help you dominate lobbies across every map and mode in the game.

Contents

Best AS44 CoD Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Zac 650MM Precision

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Zac 12B Custom

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: No Magazine

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: On-Hand

With 70 levels worth of upgrades to unlock, you’ll need to do some leveling with the AS44 before putting their top-tier loadout together. Many of the best attachments can be found towards the higher levels with this particular gun. However, it’s worth the payoff to get the very best AS44 loadout.

First up is the F8 Stabilizer Muzzle, an absolute must-pick to start things off. It’s the best Muzzle for this weapon, offering improved recoil control and even better damage range all at a small cost of slightly worse sprint to fire speed. This is necessary given the AS44 has some of the wildest recoil in Vanguard.

Advertisement

Next comes the Zac 650MM Precision Barrel to really set this AS44 loadout apart. While it does come with a 20.8% nerf to body shot damage, a ridiculous 70% buff to headshot damage turns the AS44 into one of the fastest-killing guns in the game. This Barrel also comes with a whopping 41.3% boost to horizontal recoil control, making all your shots that much sharper.

When it comes to picking the best sight, you can’t go wrong with the standard Slate Reflector Optic. While this is mostly down to personal preference, you won’t be firing too far across the map with this AS44 loadout, so try to stick with something designed for close to mid-range gunfights.

Advertisement

The Zac 12B Custom Stock is next in line, making the AS44 an actual laser beam. 50% bonus sway control and 20% flinch resistance make this another must-pick to keep the loadout as sharp as possible. One notable downside here is that you won’t be quite as agile in-game, but it’s a worthwhile trade-off.

This logic applies to the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel as well. Once again, it’s another optimal attachment to further buff your accuracy with the AS44 in Vanguard.

While selecting a Magazine for this AS44 loadout, we decided to neglect the category altogether. The AS44 comes with just three Magazine choices and all of them come with significant negative effects.

Advertisement

Conversely, choosing the right Ammo Type is essential here and we’ve gone with Lengthened. Bullet velocity is always essential in Vanguard, so boosting the stat here will go a long way to improving the AS44.

Rounding out the loadout is the Polymer Grip in the Rear Grip category to outright negate any form of flinch. Even if you’re taking shots, this attachment will keep your sights on point no matter what.

Last but not least comes the Sleight of Hand Proficiency and the On-Hand Kit. Both of these picks will speed things up across the board, with the former boosting reload times and the latter making you more agile when throwing out equipment.

Advertisement

If you happen to be going on some lengthy killstreaks, however, the Fully Loaded Kit is also a great option to keep plenty of ammo banked up.

Best AS44 CoD Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Piercing Vision

Perk 3: Double Time

Secondary: 1911

Lethal: Thermite

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

To really get the most out of this AS44 loadout in Vanguard, you’ll want to run Ghost, Piercing Vision, and Double Time as your Perks. Ghost is just a staple in nearly every loadout to keep you hidden when Spy Planes are circling overhead.

Piercing Vision is where things get interesting. It may not be the most popular option yet, but this Perk gives you a huge advantage in Vanguard. Just one or two shots into an enemy keeps a bright red highlight around their Operator for a few seconds. With how many smokes, stuns, and other obscuring features there are in multiplayer, this keeps you on target with ease.

Read More: Swagg reveals his perfect MP40 Vanguard loadout

Rounding it all out is Double Time to simply get you back in the fight quicker off of each respawn. Boosting your tactical sprint is essential to help navigate through any map, even the smallest layouts in the game.

As for your Secondary, the 1911 Pistol is the absolute best in CoD Vanguard. It’s capable of nearly two-shotting from any range, and has already been banned from competitive play due its strength.

Thermite and Stim will both help you in a pinch while the Armor Field Upgrade just adds a little extra health to give you a leg-up in every gunfight.

How to unlock the AS44 in Vanguard

Unlocking the AS44 AR in CoD Vanguard requires you to earn experience and reach level 33. This is easily done in just a few hours of game time regardless of what mode you happen to be playing.

Read More: 5 World at War maps that should be added to CoD Vanguard

You can even speed up the process by using any double XP codes you may have available.

Alternative to the AS44 Vanguard loadout

If you’re looking for something a little different to the AS44, or just want something a little easier to control, you can’t go wrong with our Automaton loadout.

The snappy AR is one of the most accurate in Vanguard today, and offers another solid option outside of the more prevalent STG44.

The Automaton is quickly becoming a must-pick at the pro level too, so running it in your public matches is a great way to be ahead of everyone else in the lobby.

So there you have it, the absolute best AS44 loadout in CoD Vanguard today. While balance updates are sure to change various stats as the weeks go by, we’ll keep this setup up to date with all the latest Vanguard patches. In the meantime, be sure to check out some of our other top loadouts in Vanguard while you’re at it:

Best Automaton loadout | Best Itra loadout | Best MP40 loadout | Best M1928 loadout | Best STG44 loadout