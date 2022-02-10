How to unlock Whitley LMG in CoD Vanguard & Warzone Pacific Season 2

The Whitley LMG is on its way to both CoD Vanguard and Warzone Pacific in the mega Season 2 update and we’ve got a full breakdown of how you can unlock this devastating gun for yourself.

With every new season comes a variety of new content across all active CoD titles. Now that Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are currently in focus, players in both games will soon have access to some fresh guns.

Four new weapons in total are on the way as part of the highly-anticipated Season 2 patch. While some are being held for the midseason follow-up, two are launching right away on February 14.

So before you load into the new update, here’s an early guide to get you ahead of the curve in unlocking the Whitley LMG as soon as possible.

How to unlock the Whitley LMG in Warzone & Vanguard

The Whitley LMG is unlocked directly through the Warzone Pacific & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass.

Similar to the KG M40 Assault Rifle, players can expect to grab this LMG without having to pay a dime. New guns in every seasonal patch are slotted into free Battle Pass tiers, meaning everyone can get their hands dirty with the new equipment.

It’s currently unclear exactly what tier the Whitley LMG will be made available. Though previous Battle Passes have followed an identical layout in recent months, allowing us to make an educated guess. Expect to see this new gun in either Tier 15 or Tier 31 in the Season 2 Battle Pass.

We’ll keep you up to speed right here as soon as details are locked in for the Whitley LMG.

As usual, once you’ve cleared the required Battle Pass tier, the LMG will be accessible across both games. Players in Vanguard and Warzone alike will be able to level up the Whitley and reach its full potential.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for the next major update, however. So before jumping into the new patch, get familiar with every new bit of content on the way for both Warzone Pacific and Vanguard in Season 2.