Warzone guru uncovers faster killing loadout than ISO 45 and Lachmann Sub
If someone were to tell you a weapon had a faster time to kill speed than the ISO 45 and Lachmann Sub in Warzone, you would assume it was an SMG. Despite that, IceManIsaac revealed a devastating battle rifle loadout for close-range engagements.
Season 5 Reloaded weapon balance changes came and went without any substantial changes to Warzone’s short-range meta. To defend that decision, the Warzone devs claimed: “The Submachine Gun category is very healthy, with a staggering six SMGs falling within a 10-percentage point difference in Kill Death Ratio at the highest.”
So, in the aftermath of Warzone’s mid-season update, the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 still stood tall as everyone’s go-to close-range options. According to WZ Ranked, the Lachmann Sub is the battle royale’s most popular weapon, while the ISO 45 ranks sixth.
Although both SMGs shred through enemies almost instantaneously up close, neither has the capability to compete in mid-range fights. IceManIsaac cracked the code by sharing a battle rifle that challenges both short-range meta weapons while also extending further.
What is the best sniper support weapon in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded?
When choosing a sniper support weapon in WZ, players tend to lean toward weapons that can kill fast and are easy to use. Infinity Ward buffed the Chimera, FR Avancer, and M13C in Season 5 Reloaded, but IceManIsaac claims the Lachmann-762 trumps all three and both meta SMGs.
“The Lachmann 7.62 kills just as fast as the ISO and Lachmann up close, but the best part about it is that it out to about 20 or 30 meters before the damage range dropoffs hit.”
IceManIsaac explained what inspired him to create a Lachmann-762 loadout.
“I needed something that I felt confident clearing out building with but also could reach out to the mid-range, and I couldn’t find something that did both.
Using statistics provided by sym.gg, IceManIsaac compared Warzone TTK figures between the Lachmann Sub, ISO 45, Lachmann-762, Chimera, M13C, and STB 556.
The YouTuber discovered that the Lachmann-762 kills faster than the ISO 45 and Lachmann Sub from two meters away if you use the battle rifle in fully automatic fire mode.
Even more impressive, the ISO 45 and Lachmann Sub suffer from a damage dropoff from eight meters away, but the Lachmann 762 doesn’t suffer its first damage dropoff until 30 meters.
Paired with fast movement, ADS, and reload times, the Lachmann-762 truly is a jack of all trades.
Best Lachmann-762 loadout
Here is IceManIsaac’s go-to Lachmann 762 loadout
- Muzzle: TY-LR8 (+0.65, +0.28)
- Barrel: LM Aurora 90 Barrel (+0.24, -0.15)
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.29, -27.97)
- Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip (-0.55, -0.29)
- Magazine: 30 Round Mag
If the Lachmann-762 doesn’t check every box for you, make sure to check out our choices for the best Warzone loadouts.