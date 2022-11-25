Best LA-B 330 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 has no shortage of great Sniper Rifles, and the LA-B 330 is one of the strongest with the right setup. We’ve put together the best LA-B 330 loadout in Warzone 2, complete with the ideal attachments, Perks, and equipment.

One of the most appealing aspects of Warzone 2 is the sheer variety of weapons to suit any style of play. From deadly SMGs to reliable Assault Rifles, the battle royale has a gun for every situation.

The vast open spaces of Al Mazrah promote long-range fights, so running a top Sniper Rifle could be the difference between victory and a trip to the Gualg. Luckily, the LA-B 330 is a devastating rifle that can delete enemies in seconds.

Here’s the best LA-B 330 loadout in Warzone 2, including the perfect Perk Package to complement an already devastating setup.

Best LA-B 330 Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67

23.5″ Fluted R-67 Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3

Corio Laz-44 V3 Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Ammunition: .300 Armor Piercing

Kicking off the best LA-B 330 loadout in Warzone 2 is the Nilsound 90 Barrel, which suppresses each shot for maximum stealth while increasing bullet velocity and damage range. Next is the 23.5″ Fluted R-67 for another range and velocity buff, as well as extra mobility which will come in clutch with each rotation.

Being able to react quickly is vital when sniping, so the extra ADS speed that comes from the Corio Laz-44 V3 is more than welcome. Then the FSS ST87 Bolt improves the rechambering speed, allowing you to unleash multiple shots in quick succession.

Lastly, we’ve gone for the .300 Armor Piercing rounds for extra bullet penetration, ideal when taking shots at a team in a building.

Best LA-B 330 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Proximity Mines

Proximity Mines Tactical Equipment: Stim

While the LA-B 330 is perfect for long-range combat, it’s easy to get caught out when a team pushes you. That’s why we recommend the Weapon Specialist Perk Package.

This selection of Perks comes with Overkill, giving you the chance to bring an SMG like the Fennec 45 along to cover all bases. Next, Strong Arm allows equipment to be thrown further, which opens up opportunities for interesting plays.

It also includes Spotter, which points out enemy equipment, and Killstreaks so you can avoid any quick deaths. In the Ultimate slot is Survivor to ping downed enemies on the screen so the rest of your squad can move in and finish them off.

When it comes to equipment, a well-placed Proximity Mine will quickly take out anyone who tries to sneak up on you, while Stims offer a nice health boost to get out of sticky situations.

How to unlock the LA-B 330 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the LA-B 330 in Warzone 2, you must get the SA-B 50 to Level 17 to obtain the right Receiver.

However, to unlock the SA-B 50, you’ll first need to hit Level 16 with the SP-R 208, so there is some work to be done. Check out a full breakdown below:

Use the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 until it hits Level 16.

Equip the SA-B 50.

Use the SA-B 50 until it reaches Level 17

Swap the Receiver to the LA-B 330

Best LA-B 330 alternatives in Warzone 2

If you’re in the market for another top-notch Sniper Rifle, the Victus XMR is one of the most powerful in the game right now.

However, for a weapon that has fantastic range but is more multi-purpose, you can’t go wrong with the RPK LMG.

