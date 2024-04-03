Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 patch notes: MCW & Rival-9 nerfs, Sidewinder buff, more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 has arrived bringing with it a range of big changes across both MW3 and Warzone. Here are the full patch notes for the MW3 Season 3 update.

Multiplayer fans have plenty to be excited about as Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 is one of the biggest updates in the FPS game’s history.

It introduces a massive variety of content including new weapons, maps, ranked rewards, balance changes, and even multiple new Perks.

These are all the big changes and the full patch notes for MW3 Season 3.

Six new multiplayer maps

For the first time in Call of Duty history, Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 introduces a staggering six new multiplayer maps, with four arriving at launch and another two following in the mid-season update coming in early May.

The six new maps are as follows:

6 Star

Checkpoint*

Emergency

Grime

Growhouse

Tanked*

*Coming in Season 3 Reloaded

Classic weapons return

MW3 Season 3 introduces three returning weapons that have featured in past Call of Duty games. As of today, you can use both the MORS sniper rifle from Advanced Warfare and the FJX Horus, a fictional rendition of the MP9, a compact SMG that last appeared in Modern Warfare 3 (2011).

Later in the mid-season update, you’ll also be able to unlock the BAL-27, an iconic assault rifle from Advanced Warfare that once dominated the meta. If it does so again is to be seen.

Although Season 3’s new weapons are mostly throwbacks to older COD games that isn’t entirely the case. The Gladiator melee weapon is also available right now from the Season 3 Battle Pass, providing an extremely mobile blade comparable to the Karambit.

MW3 Season 3 full patch notes

GLOBAL

CUSTOMIZATION

Corrected protection with the Aegist Imperials Blueprint to match the base Riot Shield.

Resolved an issue causing Blueprints to lose aesthetics when saved as a Custom Mod.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Added an unlock status and game origin filter for Operators and the ability to sort by latest additions and name.

Added a new option to the Settings menu to test all speakers in the current audio setup.

Seasonal cinematic cutscenes can now be skipped.

Tac-Stance status is now indicated on the HUD in the Firing Range.

Weapon Mastery Emblem unlock requirements are now displayed in the Customization menu.

Adjusted various Attachment descriptions and Pros/Cons listed in the Gunsmith to better reflect their true attributes.

Gunsmith Attachment Filters Changed filter combination logic from AND to OR. Selected filters are now reset after each game session. Removed redundant Locked and Unlocked filters. Filters button now displays actively engaged filters.

Bug Fixes Killstreak HUD overlays will no longer persist after destruction by the Stormender. Additional Perk slots are now displayed correctly in the Killcam. Applying certain Weapon filters will no longer unexpectedly kick the player back to the menu. Improved alignment of values in columns on the Scoreboard. Addressed an issue causing Weapon Mastery Challenges to not accurately display the progress of previous completions. Calling Card unlock criteria will now consistently appear upon hover. Resolved an issue preventing certain Emblems from being added to Favorites.



Gameplay

Decreased obstructive VFX while firing MWII Weapons to align with MWIII standards.

Removed variance from ADS Idle Sway, allowing a predictable sway pattern.

Our next step toward improving the feeling of aiming across all input devices in Modern Warfare III arrives in Season 3. As previously detailed, aimed down sight idle sway discourages players from holding their sights for an extended period of time with a constant, subtle motion that introduces slight inaccuracy.

In today’s update, we’ve removed variance from aimed down sight idle sway, resulting in a predictable and consistent motion curve. This change raises the skill ceiling and rewards players who take the time to master their favorite Weapons.

Progression

Added Party Bonus XP, allowing players to earn more XP dependent upon the party size. 2 Players: +25% Rank and Weapon XP 3 Players: +25% Rank, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP 4+ Players: +30% Rank, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP

Added an Armory Unlock Challenge for the Trebuchet Brake Muzzle Attachment.

Maps

Afghan Addressed an exploit that allowed players to hide within geo near the Plane.

Das Haus Set factions to Spetsnaz and Rangers, resolving an issue causing missing announcer voicelines. Added spawn points in the Storeroom in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Free for All Modes.

Meat Added spawn points throughout the map in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint Modes. Removed specific spawn points near the Loading Dock to prevent spawning in the line of sight of an enemy.

Quarry Addressed an exploit near the Industrial Road that allowed players to exit the playable area.

Shipment Renamed Shipmas to Shipment as it is now the permanent experience. Added collision to prevent players from accessing an unintended ledge near the Drug Stash.

Skidrow In Hardpoint, players can no longer contest the Destroyed Apartment hill from an unintended location near the window.

Sporeyard Players can no longer exit the playable area through the roof of the Red Warehouse.

Tetanus Set factions to OpFor and Task Force 141, resolving an issue causing missing announcer voicelines.

Vista Added collision to prevent bullet collision through the staircases near the Marketplace and Tower.

Operation Tin Man (War) Players will no longer be prompted to use a turret occupied by another player. Players who join a match in progress can now see the control panels during the first objective phase.



Modes

Private Match While the CDL Rulset is active, team kill penalties will no longer stack.

Snipers Only (Limited-Time Mode) Restricted Killstreaks to UAV, Advanced UAV, and MGB. Disabled melee attacks, including Fists.



WEAPONS and ATTACHMENTS

Assault Rifles

RAM-7 Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%).

Holger 556 Decreased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.85x (-15%).



The Holger 556 now requires shots to land above the waist for a 4-shot kill.

MCW Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1.1x (+15%).



With the MCW, 1 headshot will no longer result in a 4-shot kill.

DG-56 Increased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 199ms (+12%).



Battle Rifles

SOA Subverter Increased sprint to fire time from 256ms to 268ms (+5%). Increased aim down sight time from 270ms to 290ms (+7%).

BAS-B Decreased rate of fire from 667rpm to 600rpm (-10%). Decreased recoil center speed by 6%. JAK Outlaw-277 Kit Decreased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 226ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 300ms to 240ms (-20%). Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty from 150% to 135%. Increased medium damage from 74 to 90 (+22%) Increased minimum damage from 70 to 90 (+29%).



The JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is now a maximum of 2-shots to kill to all body locations.

Sidewinder Decreased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 210ms (-9%). Increased bullet velocity from 600m/s to 770m/s (+28%).



Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Decreased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 147ms (-17%).

AMR9 Decreased sprint to fire time from 189ms to 136ms (-28%).

Rival-9 Increased sprint to fire time from 93ms to 110ms (+18%). Decreased near-medium damage from 27 to 25 (-7%). Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%). Decreased lower torso, lower arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x (-9%).

HRM-9 Increased sprint to fire time from 94ms to 110ms (+17%).

Striker 9 Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 103ms (+3%).

Striker Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 110ms (+10%).

WSP-9 Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 110ms (+25%).

WSP Swarm Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 99ms (+13%).



Shotguns

Added Long Haul 50 and Wolfcall 300 Muzzle Attachments to MWIII Shotguns.

» Light Machine Guns «

TAQ Evolvere Increased sprint to fire time from 245ms to 257ms (+5%). Increased aim down sight time from 385ms to 415ms (+8%). 7.62 Belt Magazines Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.2x (-14%). 5.56 Belt Magazines Decreased rate of fire from 857rpm to 789rpm (-8%).

Bruen Mk9 Decreased aim down sight time from 410ms to 350ms (-15%).

RAAL MG (MWII) Increased sprint to fire time from 199ms to 216ms (+9%). Increased aim down sight time from 330ms to 380ms (+15%). Increased neck damage multiplier from 1x to 1.3x (+30%). Increased upper torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%). Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x (+11%).



Marksman Rifles

MTZ Interceptor Increased aim down sight time from 280ms to 300ms (+7%). Decreased medium damage from 88 to 83 (-6%). Decreased minimum damage from 84 to 77 (-8%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 38.1m (-14%).



Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker Increased aim down sight time from 580ms to 600ms (+3%).

KV Inhibitor Increased aim down sight time from 540ms to 580ms (+7%).

SP-X 80 (MWII) Increased sprint to fire time from 270ms to 310ms (+15%). Increased aim down sight time from 570ms to 590ms (+4%).



Handguns

TYR 12.7x55mm Snake Shot Ammunition Increased minimum damage range and bullet termination range from 14.5m to 19.6m (+35%).

WSP Stinger Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip Increased rate of fire from 600rpm to 750rpm (+25%).



Attachments

Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.

Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip. Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

CS15 Scarlet Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies.

Verdant Hook Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Increased sprint to fire speed penalty from 2% to 5%.

L4R Flash Hider Muzzle Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 13% to 10%.

DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 12% to 8%.



Perks

Revised Vest descriptions to clarify the max ammo benefit does not apply to Launchers.

Quick-Grip Gloves (Gloves) Increased weapon swap speed benefit to a minimum of 40%, differing by Weapon.

Ordnance Gloves (Gloves) Added a 20% Equipment, Field Upgrade, and Killstreak use speed benefit.

Marksman Gloves (Gloves) Resolved an issue causing the 15% sway reduction benefit to not apply.



Equipment

Stun Grenade (Tactical) Decreased victim aim slowness duration to 300ms. Removed aim slowness effect on victim’s equipped with Tac Mask (Gear). Victim movement and aim slowness now linearly scales down throughout the stun duration.

Decoy Grenade (Tactical) While the Decoy Grenade is active, the player who threw it now gains the effects of Assassin Vest while standing within 20.3m of it.

Flash Grenade (Tactical) Decreased close-range stun duration 4s to 3.5s (-13%). Increased medium-range stun duration from 2.35s to 2.75s (+17%). Increased far-range stun duration from 0.45s to 1s (+122%).

Frag Grenade (Lethal) Decreased inner explosive damage from 250 to 225 (-10%). Decreased intermediate explosive damage from 150 to 130 (-13%).

Thermite (Lethal) Increased incendiary damage tick rate from 2/s to 4/s (+100%). Decreased inner incendiary damage from 38 to 25 (-34%). Decreased outer incendiary damage from 15 to 10 (-33%).



All changes considered, the incendiary damage output of Thermite is increased by 33%.

Thermobaric Grenade (Lethal) Increased explosive damage radius from 8.6m to 9.5m (+10%). Increased inner explosive damage from 90 to 100 (+11%). Increased intermediate explosive damage from 80 to 90 (+13%). Increased fire damage tick rate from 4/s to 5/s (+25%).

Drill Charge (Lethal) Decreased surface burrowing time from 1.25s to 0.75s (-40%).

C4 (Lethal) Detonation can no longer occur until stuck to a surface for 500ms. Increased thrown velocity by 15%.

Breacher Drone (Lethal) Increased drone health from 1 to 55. Increased drone velocity by 25%.



Field Upgrades

Heartbeat Sensor Addressed an issue causing battery life to be reset to 100% upon being put away.

Recon Drone Resolved an issue preventing a warning message when flying out of bounds.



Killstreaks

SAE Addressed an issue preventing explosives from damaging players in specific locations.

Wheelson-HS Player will no longer become stuck firing their Weapon if killed while controlling the Wheelson-HS.

Swarm Decreased minimum delay from target acquisition to attack from 500ms to 200ms (-60%). Decreased maximum delay from target acquisition to attack from 800ms to 500ms (-38%). Increased drone attack velocity by 75%. Increased drone attack damage radius to 8.9m.



Note: Swarm balance adjustments went live in an update prior to Season 3.

MW3 RANKED PLAY

Gameplay

Content Restrictions Update Weapons SMGs FJX Horus Sniper Rifles MORS Melee Gladiator



SR and Divisions

End of Season Skill Setback At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A Player ending Season 1 in Gold III will begin Season 2 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 2 in Diamond I.



MW3 RANKED PLAY REWARDS

Breakdown: Rewards