Best M16 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The M16 assault rifle is a stone-cold classic when it comes to Call of Duty, and now, the fan-favorite weapon is back in Modern Warfare 2. Whether you’re looking to equip the right Perks or Tactical equipment, here’s how to setup the best loadout for the M16.

Appearing in more than five Call of Duty games, the M16 assault rifle has remained an iconic weapon for players everywhere. Time and time again, this popular AR has emerged as a driving force, no matter what game mode might be on the cards.

Modern Warfare 2 has brought the M16 back, alongside other great choices such as the Lachmann-556 AR and MP5 Sub.

Before you get to work on dominating your enemies, put this essential M16 loadout to good use.

Best M16 assault rifle class in Modern Warfare 2

The M16’s three-round burst may seem off-putting for full-auto enthusiasts, but its firing power isn’t to be mistaken. With the right attachments in place, the M16 is nothing short of a bonafide slaying machine.

Activision The M16 is still a brilliant weapon, even in its MW2 2022 resurgence.

We recommend using the following attachments for your M16:

Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp

Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

Now you’ve got the weapon in shape for battle, make sure you equip the best Perks too.

Best M16 assault rifle setup: Perks and Tactical equipment

When it comes to getting your Perks setup, here are the best ones to pair with the M16:

E.O.D

Scavenger

Quick Fix

Bird’s Eye

As you’ll be sacrificing your firing rate, every shot matters. Using E.O.D will give you a health buff against non-explosive killstreaks. While you’re fighting off those explosions, make sure to use Scavenger to keep your ammo stocked up. Quick Fix will grant you faster health regeneration with each kill, while Bird’s Eye will reveal more of the mini-map. You’ll also be able to ping enemies and see their locations too in classic red dot style.

Lastly equip the Flash Grenade and Semtex, though your grenade can be altered for your preference.

With the full game touted to release on October 28, 2022, we’ll be keeping this page updated as tweaks emerge to this already powerful choice.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our other loadout guides to beat out the competition.